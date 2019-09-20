- DXY now trades on a firm footing in the 98.50/60 band.
- Fed repo operation saw Fed Funds drop to 1.90%.
- Boston Fed E.Rosengren said rate cuts favour higher prices in risky assets.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, has now regained composure and is trading back into the positive territory in the 98.50/60 band.
US Dollar Index keeps the rangebound unchanged
The index is prolonging the choppy trade so far this week, although managing well to keep weekly gains after two consecutive pullbacks.
Nothing changed around the buck in the very near term following the largely anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. In fact, the Greenback should now keep following the developments from the US-China trade negotiations as well as the performance of domestic fundamentals, particularly inflation.
Earlier in the day, a new repo operation by the Fed managed to reduce the Fed Funds rate to 1.90%, alleviating at the same time funding pressure and somehow lending extra support to USD.
Further out, and at his speech earlier today, Boston Fed E.Rosengren stressed the US economy does not need additional monetary policy, adding that rate cuts have a negative impact on prices of riskier assets.
What to look for around USD
DXY keeps the trade within range so far while markets digest the FOMC event and assess another rate cut under the ‘mid-cycle adjustment’. Domestic data in combination of political and trade developments should be key in determining the next decision on rates after Fed’s Powell left the door open for extra easing along the road. Looking at the broader picture, the positive view on the Dollar is still well underpinned by the solid US labour market, strong consumer confidence and spending and the auspicious pick up in consumer prices, all adding to the buck’s safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’. Against this backdrop, the slowdown persists in overseas economies while central banks stick to a more aggressive dovish bias.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.19% at 98.54 and a break above 99.10 (high Sep.12) would aim for 99.37 (2019 high Sep.3) and then 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13) followed by 97.60 (100-day SMA) and finally 97.17 (low Aug.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaning lower as the USD gains ground
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from adding fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD dives below 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is falling 1.25, over 100 pips off from the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit.
USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar
The USD/JPY is seeing some corrective downside after recent tops and failure at the 108.50 region, which continues to cap occasional bullish attempts for the time being.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.