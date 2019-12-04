US Dollar Index met support around 97.60 ahead of key data

- The decline in DXY met contention near 97.60.
- US 10-year yields navigate above 1.70%.
- ADP report, ISM Non-Manufacturing next of note in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, is trading with marginals gains near the 97.80 region.
US Dollar Index looks to data, trade
The bearish move in the index met decent contention in the 97.60 region on Tuesday, where sits the critical 200-day SMA.
The noticeable correction lower in the buck following last week’s tops beyond 98.50 was in tandem with the resurgence of concerns on the US-China trade front, particularly after President Trump hinted at the likeliness that a deal could well wait until after the 2020 US elections.
In the same line, President Trump criticized once again the Fed’s policy after complaining about the (according to his view) strong dollar.
On Wednesday’s calendar, the ADP will report on the job creation by the US private sector during last month, while the ISM will release its non-manufacturing gauge for the same period ahead of the EIA’s weekly figures for US crude oil supplies. In addition, FOMC’s R.Quarles (permanent voter, centrist) will speak on Supervision and Regulation to the Congress.
What to look for around USD
DXY remains under pressure although the ongoing retracement met solid contention around the 200-day SMA near 97.60 for the time being. The deterioration in the US-China trade front hurt US yields and the sentiment around the buck, sponsoring at the same time another ‘fly-to-safety’ from investors, with bonds and the Japanese yen as main beneficiaries. On the broader view, however, the outlook on the greenback still looks constructive on the back of the ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the ‘good shape’ of the US economy, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.03% at 97.76 and faces the next support at 97.64 (monthly low Dec.3) seconded by 97.63 (200-day SMA) and then 97.11 (monthly low Nov.1). On the flip side, a break above 98.12 (100-day SMA) would aim for 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29) and finally 99.25 (high Oct.8).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need big miss on US data to force a breakout
EUR/USD remains below key resistance at 1.1097 amid renewed trade tensions. The focus is on the US ADP Employment report and ISM Non-Manufacturing data. A big miss on US data will likely yield a convincing move above 1.1097.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of UK Services PMI
Following its run-up to the six-week top, GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 heading into the London open. The quote rallied above 1.30 on Tuesday after recent polls raised odds of the ruling Conservatives Party’s victory in Dec. 12 election.
Forex Today: Aussie downed by trade, growth concerns; Services PMIs in focus
Fresh US-China concerns over the Xinjiang human rights bill added to the ongoing trade deal uncertainty in the Asian session, as Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower. The risk tones remained broadly softer, as the safe-havens continued to find support.
Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478
Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 despite risk-off
USD/JPY holds the lower ground just ahead of the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls take a breather amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.