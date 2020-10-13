US Dollar Index meets support around 93.00

- Price action in DXY meets solid contention in the 93.00 area.
- Risk aversion kicks in following vaccine news on Tuesday.
- US CPI, NFIB index, IBD/TIPP Index next in the calendar.
The greenback, tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), trades with modest gains just above the 93.00 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index focuses on data, pandemic
Despite starting the week on the negative footing, the index manages well to keep business above the key support at 93.00 the figure so far this week.
The index picked up pace earlier in the Asian trading hours following news that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced it has paused the study of its COVID-19 vaccine due to an unexplained illness on one of its participants.
Later in the US data space, the focus of attention will be on the release of the September inflation figures measured by the CPI seconded by the NFIB Index and the IBD/TIPP Index.
What to look for around USD
The index stays supported by the 93.00 region so far this week. Occasional bullish attempts, however, are seen as temporary, as the underlying sentiment towards the greenback remains cautious-to-bearish. This view is reinforced by the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve, hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy, the negative position in the speculative community and political uncertainty ahead of the November elections. The resumption of market chatter surrounding another stimulus package also puts the dollar under extra pressure.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.10% at 93.13 and a break above 94.20 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) would aim for 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25) and finally 94.80 (100-day SMA). On the downside, immediate contention lines up at 92.70 (weekly low Sep.10) followed by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.80 (monthly low May 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3050 amid mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD keeps the offered tone intact at around 1.3050 after the UK jobs report showed mixed results. The US dollar’s recovery amid the risk-off mood, courtesy of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine trial pause, adds to the weight on the spot.
EUR/USD slips below 1.18 on discouraging vaccine news
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as Johnson and Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trials. Rising virus cases across the Eurozone pose downside risks to the EUR. Key support below 1.1787 may hold of the German data, due at 09:00 GMT, beat estimates.
Gold drops, forming a bull flag on the hourly chart
Gold's hourly chart shows a bull flag, a continuation pattern. A breakout will likely accelerate the broader uptrend. Alternatively, a breakdown would shift risk in favor of a drop to the psychological support of $1,900.
ZEW today and new IMF economic outlook
Today the ZEW figures will give us a first glimpse of what is in store for the German manufacturing sector in October. The rebound has been quite solid so far but with mixed signals in September as industrial production actually declined.
WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00
WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.