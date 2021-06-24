US Dollar Index looks for direction near 91.70 ahead of data

- DXY trades within a narrow range around the 91.70 zone.
- US 10-year yields stay flat near the 1.50% region.
- Final Q1 GDP, Durable Goods Orders, weekly Claims next on tap.
The greenback fluctuates between gains and losses around the 91.70 area when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) on Thursday.
US Dollar Index looks to data
The index fades Wednesday’s small advance and extends the consolidation in the lower end of the weekly range, with losses so far contained around the 200-day SMA in the mid-91.00s.
In the meantime, yields of the key US 10-year note continue to navigate in a muted fashion around the 1.50% yardstick.
On the Fed’s front, Atlanta Fed R.Bostic said on Wednesday that the tapering of the bond-purchase programme could kick in in some months, while he favoured a rate hike next year and sees two rate hikes in 2023. Afterwards, Governor M.Bowman poured some cold water after she suggested that the labour market still runs well below the Fed’s goal.
Later in the session, the final Q1 GDP figures are due seconded by Durable Goods Orders, advanced Goods Trade Balance results and the usual Initial Claims. In addition, NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist) is also due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The dollar remains under some mild downside pressure so far this week on the back of the improved mood in the risk complex. The likeliness that the tapering talk could kick in before anyone had anticipated and the view of higher rates in 2023 (or before) fuelled the sharp bounce in the buck to levels last seen in mid-April and introduced some uncertainty into the debate surrounding the extension of the “transient” inflation. The strong upside in DXY was also supported by higher yields in the shorter end of the curve, while yields of the key 10-year note stay muted around recent lows. In the meantime, further progress on the reopening of the economy, the vaccine rollout and results from key fundamentals remain key for the dollar’s price action/sentiment in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the US this week: Final Q1 GDP, Durable Goods Orders, Initial Claims (Thursday) – Core PCE, final June Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families, worth nearly $6 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.01% at 91.78 and faces the next support at 91.51 (weekly low Jun.23) followed by 91.11 (100-day SMA) and finally 89.53 (monthly low May 25). On the other hand, a breakout of 92.40 (monthly high Jun.18) would open the door to 92.46 (23.6% Fibo level of the 2020-2021 drop) and finally 93.43 (2021 high Mar.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as the US dollar holds steady amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. German IFO Survey awaited after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3950 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD remains supported above 1.3950, looking to test 1.4000 ahead of the BOE decision. The UK is receiving some positive signals from the EU on the 'sausage war'. Britain's delayed unlock and Delta covid variant fears probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE tilt. US data, Fedspeak awaited.
Gold retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed
Gold portrays the market’s indecision with a 0.23% intraday loss near $1,773, despite recently bouncing off the day’s low, heading into Thursday’s European session. Covid updates, US stimulus and Fedspeak become important too.
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM price has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
US Durable Goods Orders May Preview: Is the consumer really absent?
The US economy is in the unusual position of anticipating excellent second quarter economic growth absent a sustained expansion in its largest single component, consumer spending.