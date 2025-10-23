US Dollar Index hovers around 99.00 due to potential for US-China trade deal

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is gaining ground after recovering recent losses from the previous session and trading around 99.00 during the Asian hours on Thursday.

The Greenback receives support as US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that he expects to strike several agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea next week. The Trump-Xi discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including US soybean exports, limiting nuclear weapons, and China’s purchases of Russian Oil.

However, Reuters reported that the Trump administration is considering a broad plan to restrict exports to China of products powered by or manufactured with US software, spanning items from laptops to jet engines, in response to Beijing’s recent curbs on rare earth exports.

The US Dollar may again lose ground due to the prolonged US government shutdown, which delays key US economic data releases, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), adding uncertainty for financial markets and the Federal Reserve (Fed). The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 96% possibility of another reduction in December.

A Reuters poll suggested that 115 out of 117 economists have predicted that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% in the monetary policy announcement on October 29. For the year, 83 of 117 economists expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice, while 32 anticipate one cut.