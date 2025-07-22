US Dollar Index holds steady near 98.00 due to market caution

- US Dollar Index moves little as traders adopt caution due to rising tariff concerns and Fed’s independence worries.
- US Commerce Secretary Lutnick stated that August 1 is a firm deadline, but discussions are likely to continue even after.
- Treasury Secretary Bessent urged a reassessment of the Federal Reserve as an institution.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding ground after losing more than 0.50% in the previous session and trading at around 97.90 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. Market caution deepened amid rising uncertainty over impending tariffs and increasing worries about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) independence.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated unequivocally in a televised interview, “That’s a hard deadline, so on August 1, the new tariff rates will come in. Nothing stops countries from talking to us after August 1, but they’re going to start paying the tariffs on August 1.”
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Fed’s independence on monetary policy is under threat by its "mandate creep" into non-policy areas. Bessent urged the central bank to undertake a comprehensive review of those activities.
Treasury Secretary Bessent also called for a reassessment of the Federal Reserve as an institution. President Trump’s renewed criticism of Chair Powell for not lowering interest rates has intensified speculation about a possible dismissal.
A White House official said that US President Donald Trump is likely to fire Fed Chairman Jerome Powell soon. However, Trump denied it in a Truth Social post on Sunday, calling it “typically untruthful.”
Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has formally accused the Fed Chair Powell of committing perjury on two separate occasions, both related to discussions about the Federal Reserve's long-planned renovations of its headquarters in Washington, D.C.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive above 0.6500 after RBA Minutes
AUD/USD is trading on the back foot above 0.6500 early Tuesday, although in a narrow range. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a still dovish RBA July meeting Minutes, which offset a mildly positive risk sentiment. All eyes remain on trade talks.
USD/JPY recovers to near 147.50, tracks US Dollar bounce
USD/JPY is recovering ground to near 147.50 in Tuesday's Asian trading. A minor US Dollar rebound combined with an upbeat mood helps the pair's upswing. Japan's political concerns and increased bets of delayed BoJ interest rate hikes weigh on the Japanese Yen, supporting the major.
Gold price reverses from over-month highs of $3.403
Gold price has come under renewed selling pressure in Asian trading on Tuesday, retreating from over one-month highs reached at $3,403. The resurgent US Dollar demand and a risk-friendly environment fuel a fresh downtick in Gold price. Trade headlines, Fed sentiment and US Dollar dynamics will dictate Gold price movement.
Ethereum, XRP and Solana lead crypto market rally: Is altcoin season here?
The cryptocurrency market is showing early signs of an altcoin season, following a sustained uptrend in top altcoins, including Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, over the past week, while Bitcoin remained range-bound.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.