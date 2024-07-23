US Dollar Index holds position below 104.50 despite a risk-off mood, higher yields

The US Dollar could gain ground due to increased risk aversion on Tuesday.

The improvement in US Treasury yields may contribute to support for the Greenback.

Vice President Kamala Harris had secured endorsements for the leading candidate for the presidential nomination.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, has recovered daily losses, trading around 104.30 during the early European hours on Tuesday. The higher US Treasury yields contribute support for the Greenback, with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.52% and 4.25%, respectively, at the time of writing.

The US Dollar (USD) faces pressure as expectations rise for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the three US inflation readings this year "add somewhat to confidence" that inflation is on track to meet the Fed’s target sustainably, implying that interest rate cuts might be approaching.

Additionally, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams remarked on Friday that the long-term trends leading to lower neutral interest rates before the pandemic are still in effect. Williams stated, "My own Holston-Laubach-Williams estimates for r-star in the United States, Canada, and the Euro area are about the same level as they were before the pandemic," as reported by Bloomberg.

In US politics, Democrats rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the leading candidate for the presidential nomination. NBC News projected that Harris had secured endorsements from a majority of the Democratic party’s pledged convention delegates. The threshold for securing the nomination is 1,976 delegates, and NBC estimates that Harris has received the support of 1,992 delegates, either through spoken or written endorsements.

Traders will likely observe the data releases of the Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) later this week. These figures may offer fresh insights into the economic conditions of the United States (US).