US Dollar Index holds gains near 99.50 ahead of Fed decision, awaits Powell’s remarks

- The US Dollar Index remains stronger as investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
- The focus is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments, particularly against the backdrop of rising tariff tensions.
- US Treasury Secretary Bessent and Trade Representative Greer are set to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 99.50 during European hours on Wednesday, rebounding after losing over 0.50% in the previous session.
The Greenback is gaining strength as markets turn cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision, due later in the North American session. The Fed is widely expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25–4.50% for the third consecutive meeting in May 2025. This pause reflects the central bank's effort to balance signs of cooling inflation with a strong labor market and growing uncertainty surrounding US trade policy.
The US economy contracted in Q1, with GDP declining at an annualized rate of 0.3%, primarily driven by a spike in imports as businesses and consumers rushed to stock up ahead of anticipated tariff hikes. Despite this slowdown, inflation metrics such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) continue to show easing price pressures, while employment data remains robust. Still, investors are increasingly pricing in the possibility of softer economic conditions in the coming months.
Market participants will likely closely watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks, especially amid escalating tariff tensions and renewed political pressure from President Trump urging rate cuts.
In parallel, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are scheduled to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Geneva this weekend. This will be the first high-level meeting since the US escalated tariffs, heightening global trade tensions. China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed participation after evaluating Washington’s proposals in light of domestic industry input and global sentiment.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|0.09%
|0.63%
|0.05%
|0.24%
|0.09%
|0.39%
|EUR
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.65%
|0.07%
|0.26%
|0.11%
|0.42%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|0.52%
|-0.03%
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.31%
|JPY
|-0.63%
|-0.65%
|-0.52%
|-0.58%
|-0.39%
|-0.48%
|-0.21%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|0.58%
|0.20%
|0.05%
|0.34%
|AUD
|-0.24%
|-0.26%
|-0.16%
|0.39%
|-0.20%
|-0.14%
|0.14%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|0.48%
|-0.05%
|0.14%
|0.29%
|CHF
|-0.39%
|-0.42%
|-0.31%
|0.21%
|-0.34%
|-0.14%
|-0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles above 1.1350, awaits Fed policy decision
EUR/USD is on the defensive but holds above 1.1350 in the European trading hours. US-China trade talks and China rate cuts lift market mood and the US Dollar alongside. Traders turn cautious ahead of the Fed policy announcements due later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3350 as USD firms up ahead of Fed
GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.3350 in European trading on Wednesday, eroding a part of its weekly gains. The pair's decline is sponsored by a modest US Dollar strength as risk mood improves on optimism over US-China trade talks and Chinese monetary policy supprort. Fed verdict awaited.
Gold corrects from two-week highs, Fed decision eyed
Gold price has come under intense selling pressure early Wednesday, correcting sharply from two-week highs of $3,435. Renewed optimism over the upcoming US-China trade talks and profit-taking ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy announcements.
US-China trade talks could ignite XRP price rally as risk-on sentiment improves
Ripple (XRP) price is mum, holding firmly to support at $2.10, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and trade talks between the United States and China. If risk-on sentiment among whales improves, demand could keep XRP elevated above key support areas and possibly ignite a rally toward $3.00 in the coming weeks.
The Monetary Sentinel: Tariffs and growth outlook bolster a cautious message Premium
A packed calendar of central bank meetings this week will see interest rate decisions from Poland’s NBP, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Norway’s Norges Bank, Sweden’s Riksbank, and Malaysia’s BNM.