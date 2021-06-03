US Dollar Index flirts with daily highs above 90.00 ahead of data

- DXY advances further north of the 90.00 level.
- US 10-year yields creep back to the 1.60% region.
- ADP report, weekly Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing next on tap.
The greenback resumes the upside above the 90.00 mark following Wednesday’s inconclusive price action when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index looks to data
The index advances past the key 90.00 yardstick in the second half of the week on the back of the ongoing rebound in US yields and a generalized cautious note among investors ahead of crucial US data releases.
In fact, yields of the key US 10-year reference return to the 1.60% neighbourhood and regain some ground lost following the decline since the beginning of the month. The move higher in yields collaborates with the marginal steepening of the 2y-10-y yield curve, while the 2y-10y spread remains somewhat steady around the 145 pts.
The better note in the dollar also reflects the positive view from the Fed’s Beige Book (Wednesday), which highlighted that the economy expanded at a moderate pace in the April-May period.
Later in the session, market participants will closely follow the publication of the ADP Report and weekly Initial Claims, as a prelude to Friday’s all-important Nonfarm payrolls for the month of May. In addition, the ISM Non-Manufacturing is due seconded by Challenger Job Cuts, the final Markit’s Services/Composite PMI and the EIA’s report.
What to look for around USD
The index regains some composure along with the recovery of the 90.00 yardstick so far this week. Looking at the broader scenario, the negative stance on the dollar seems to prevail among market participants, as speculation of higher inflation in the medium-term now looks to have lost momentum and the US economic outperformance narrative seems almost fully priced in. Bolstering the bearish view on the buck emerges further confirmation of the Fed’s mega-accommodative stance for the foreseeable future, as per recent FOMC Minutes and Fed-speakers.
Key events in the US this week: ADP Report, Initial Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Factory Orders (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families, worth nearly $6 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.25% at 90.13 and a breakout of 90.44 (weekly high May 28) would open the door to 90.90 (weekly high May 13) and finally 91.07 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, the next contention emerges at 89.53 (monthly low May 25) followed by 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.