US Dollar Index firm around 98.00, focus remains on Fed, data

- DXY enters its third week with gains around 98.00.
- US 10-year yields rebound from the 2.06% handle.
- FOMC meeting, trade, Payrolls likely to drive sentiment this week.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), has managed to regain the 98.00 neighbourhood and is now navigating the area of fresh 2-month tops.
US Dollar Index looks to Fed, trade talks
The index is prolonging the upside momentum just above the key barrier at 98.00 the figure, as market participants continue to digest Friday’s auspicious Q2 GDP figures while the generalized optimism following solid earnings results from US companies adds to the upbeat tone.
Also propping up the sentiment, US negotiators will meet their Chinese counterparts later this week in Shanghai in order to resume trade talks.
Recent GDP figures appear to have slashed any speculation of a 50 bps rate cut at the FOMC event later in the week, leaving a 25 bps interest rate cut (‘insurance cut’) well priced in for the time being.
Moving forward, the FOMC meeting on Tuesday/Wednesday will be the salient event along with the publication of July’s Payrolls figures on Friday. Other key releases include PCE and CB’s Consumer Confidence (Tuesday), the ADP report (Wednesday), the ISM Manufacturing (Thursday) and final U-Mich prints (Friday).
What to look for around USD
Investors have already priced in a 25 bps interest rate cut this month, while a larger rate cut is now practically off the table following Friday’s GDP figures. Trade talks are back to the fore in light of this week’s meeting in China, also lending support to the pick up in the risk-on mood. The demand for the greenback, in the meantime, stays underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals and the broad-based shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is up 0.10% at 98.00 and faces the next resistance at 98.09 (monthly high Jul.26) seconded by 98.33 (monthly high Apr.23) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23). On the flip side, a breakdown of 96.87 (200-day SMA) would open the door to 96.67 (low Jul.18) and then 96.46 (low Jun.7).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1100 ahead of a Big week
The EUR/USD pair trades around a flat-line near 1.1130 region, consolidating last week’s declines, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the key FOMC, Eurozone flash GDP and US payrolls data due later this week.
GBP/USD: Bears dominate amid Brexit/political pessimism
GBP/USD recovers from April 2017 bottom as it trades near 1.2370 ahead of the London open. No-deal Brexit fear keeps weighing on the GBP/USD pair. In addition to political headlines, the UK’s second-liner data will be eyed for some trading directives.
USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off
Following its recent decline on the back of overbought RSI levels, the USD/JPY pair trades near 108.50 so far this Monday. The spot remains pressured amid weaker Asian equities and Treasury yields ahead of trade talks and the FOMC.
Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash
Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%.
The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead
There is little doubt that the Fed will ease monetary policy at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on July 31. We never thought the chances of a 50 bp move were anything but negligible.