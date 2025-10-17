TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar Index falls toward 98.00 due to US government shutdown, Fed rate cut bets

  • US Dollar Index declines as the government shutdown will extend into next week.
  • Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he supports another interest rate cut at this month’s policy meeting.
  • Treasury Secretary Bessent called China’s rare earth export curbs “economic coercion” and “a global supply chain power grab.”
US Dollar Index falls toward 98.00 due to US government shutdown, Fed rate cut bets
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its losses for the fourth successive session and trading around 98.20 during the Asian hours on Friday. The Greenback weakens as traders adopt caution amid a prolonged United States (US) government shutdown, increased likelihood of US interest rate cuts, and escalating US-China trade tensions.

The US federal government shutdown will continue into next week, delaying key economic data that could guide policy decisions. The US Senate once again failed to pass a Republican bill to extend funding and end the stalemate, marking the tenth unsuccessful attempt on Thursday, the 16th day of the impasse.

US Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller stated on Thursday that he supports another interest rate cut at this month’s upcoming policy meeting. Meanwhile, the Fed’s newest governor, Stephen Miran, reiterated his call for a more aggressive rate-cut trajectory for 2025 than that favored by his colleagues. The Fed’s Beige Book pointed to growing economic strains, citing rising layoffs and weaker spending among middle- and lower-income households.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized China’s plans to restrict rare earth exports, calling them “economic coercion” and “a global supply chain power grab.” Bessent warned, “If China wants to be an unreliable partner to the world, then the world will have to decouple.” However, both officials left room for negotiation, expressing uncertainty over whether China would actually follow through with the export controls announced last week, per BBC.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD moves above 1.1700 as France’s government survives a no-confidence vote

EUR/USD moves above 1.1700 as France’s government survives a no-confidence vote

EUR/USD extends its gains for the fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.1710 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support after France’s government survived a no-confidence vote, as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s pledge to suspend a key pension reform won backing from some left-wing lawmakers.

GBP/USD stands firm near mid-1.3400s; seems poised to climb further

GBP/USD stands firm near mid-1.3400s; seems poised to climb further

The GBP/USD pair gains positive traction for the third consecutive day on Friday and moves further away from its lowest level since early August, around1.3250-1.3245. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.3400s, or one-and-a-half-week high touched on Thursday amid a broadly weaker US Dollar, though the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.

Gold stays volatile in $100 range, jumps back above the $4,300 mark

Gold stays volatile in $100 range, jumps back above the $4,300 mark

Gold price stays volatile in the Asian session on Friday. The precious metal reverses a quick dip below the $4,300 mark as the correction stalls amid a risk-off market profile and unabated demand for the safe-haven. Gold continues to draw support from a prolonged US government shutdown, growing bets of additional Fed rate cuts, and US-China trade tensions. 

Bitcoin struggles near $108,000, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction

Bitcoin struggles near $108,000, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure on Friday after extending the losses nearly 5%, 6%, and 7%, respectively. BTC struggles near $108,000 while ETH and XRP close below their key supports, suggesting the potential for further downside in the near term.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers