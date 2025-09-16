US Dollar Index falls further to near 97.20 as Fed sets to cut interest rates

- The US Dollar Index slides to near 97.20 as an interest rate cut from the Fed on Wednesday seems a done deal.
- Market experts believe that the Fed will deliver two more interest rate cuts this year.
- Investors await key US Retail Sales data for August.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% lower to near 97.20 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday. This is the lowest level seen in three weeks.
The US Dollar (USD) continues to face selling pressure as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely anticipated to start the monetary-easing campaign in its policy announcement on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have fully priced in an interest rate cut by the Fed on Wednesday. Lower interest rates by the Fed bode poorly for the US Dollar.
Amid firm expectations that the Fed will bring interest rates down, investors will pay close attention to the monetary policy statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to get cues about the likely interest rate action in the remainder of the year.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank have anticipated that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in each of the remaining three policy meetings this year, indicating that borrowing rates will go lower to 3.50%-3.75%.
On Monday, the United States (US) Senate narrowly confirmed President Donald Trump’s chosen economic adviser Stephen Miran as a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors ahead of the policy decision. Miran was placed in the replacement of Fed’s board after member Adriana Kugler unexpectedly resigned in early August.
Additionally, the independence of the Fed has been preserved for now by a US appeals court, as they ruled against Trump’s termination of Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage allegations. US assets fell sharply after Trump fired Cook, which market experts saw as an attack on the Fed’s independence.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the US Retail Sales data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Retail Sales data is expected to have grown at a moderate pace of 0.3% on a monthly basis.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits at fresh YTD top near 0.6675 after RBA Hunter's comments
AUD/USD trades close to a fresh YTD peak near 0.6675 in the Asian session on Tuesday, with traders now weighing the latest comments from RBA's Hunter. Bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed keep the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level since July 24, lending support to the pair.
Gold traders look to cash in ahead of US Retail Sales, Fed rate call
Gold retreats from lifetime highs shy of $3,700 as traders cash in early Tuesday. US Dollar sellers refuse to give up amid calls for aggressive Fed easing and Miran’s confirmation. Gold remains in the overbought region on the daily chart; a brief correction on the cards?
USD/JPY stays in a familiar range above 147.00 ahead of Fed/BoJ policy meetings
USD/JPY extends its sideways consolidative price move above 147.00 early Tuesday. The US Dollar selling bias and the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations act as a headwind for the pair. However, domestic political uncertainty, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen, keeping the pair underpinned.
Ethereum treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered
Ethereum trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.