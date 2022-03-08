US Dollar Index eyes 100.00 ahead of a fresh risk-aversion wave, focus shifts to US CPI

Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell is set to announce the interest rate decision next week. Investors are looking forward to the extent of an increase in the benchmark rates by the Fed. A 25 basis point (bps) is already confirmed by Fed chair Jerome Powell in his testimony last week but higher inflation and upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) could push the extent of interest rates by a 50 bps. However, with rising oil prices and eventually higher commodity prices, a situation of stagflation is imminent going forward. Therefore, US central bank will face tremendous pressure while dictating its monetary policy next week.

Now that the dollar-backed index is closer to 52-weeks high at 103.00, the asset awaits a new trigger from the Russia-Ukraine war to bring significant bids by the market participants.

The US dollar index (DXY) is hovering around 99.27, awaiting a fresh impetus from the Russia-Ukraine war. The DXY has capitalized on each negative headline from the Ukraine crisis, Eurozone recession expectations, bloodbath in the Asian markets, etc.

