US Dollar Index extends downside to near 97.00 as traders assess new trade deal

- The US Dollar Index softens to around 97.15 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- Bessent said a new Fed Chairman nominee is likely to be announced in December or January.
- Investors await the US and China trade talks next week.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, extends the decline to around 97.15, the lowest since July 7, during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. Risk-on sentiment from the fresh US trade deal was offset by political uncertainty surrounding Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's future.
Concerns over the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence might weigh on the US Dollar (USD) in the near term, as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly railed against Chair Jerome Powell and urged him to resign because of the US central bank's reluctance to cut interest rates.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that the announcement of a new Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair nominee is expected to occur in December or January next year. Bessent stated that there's "no rush" to identify a successor to Fed Chair Powell, adding that a nominee could potentially come from current board members or the heads of the district banks.
Bessent stated that he will meet with Chinese officials in Stockholm next week to discuss an extension to the deadline for negotiating a trade deal. Investors remain cautious on how tariff deals will play out as the August 1 deadline still looms for many countries. Any signs of renewed trade tensions could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback.
Traders will focus on the preliminary reading of US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for July, which is due later on Thursday. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to improve to 52.5 in July from 52.0, while the Services PMI is projected to rise to 53.0 in July versus 52.9 prior. In case of a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could help limit the USD’s losses. Additionally, the weekly US Initial Jobless Claims, New Home Sales, and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be released later in the same day.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes YTD peak above 0.6600 amid risk-on, weaker US Dollar
AUD/USD touches a fresh high since November above 0.6600 in the Asian session on Thursday and looks to build on the bullish momentum. The market optimism, led by the US-Japan trade deal, and strong Australian PMIs support the Aussie. Moreover, the recent US Dollar downfall offsets the RBA's dovish tilt and acts as a tailwind for the pair.
USD/JPY mires in two-week low near 146.00 amid trade and political jitters
USD/JPY sits at a fresh two-week low near 146.00 early Thursday. Fresh concerns over the US-Japan trade deal and the likelihood of a BoJ rate hike by year-end underpin the safe-haven Japanese Yen while weighing on the pair amid a weaker US Dollar. Reports cite Bessent noting that Japan tariffs could go back to 25% if Trump is unhappy.
Gold price remains on the defensive below $3,400 amid trade optimism
Gold price consolidates the overnight sharp retracement slide from the monthly peak and remains below the $3,400 mark during the Asian session as trade optimism continues to undermine safe-haven assets. Moreover, a modest US Dollar uptick acts as a headwind for the bullion.
Ethereum falters before $3,800 as validator queue spikes to eighteen-month high
Ethereum declined 4% on Wednesday, following a spike in its validator queue to an 18-month high of 633,000 ETH. The growing queue, coupled with a price decrease, reflects signs of profit-taking after a sustained uptrend.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.