TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to regain 99.00 on choppy trading

  • The Dollar bounced at 98.80, but is struggling to consolidate above 99.00.
  • Fears of a Sino-US trade war are keeping US Dollar rallies limited.
  • Political uncertainty in France and Japan keep underminging the safe-haven USD.
US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to regain 99.00 on choppy trading
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar found support at the 98.80 area after retreating from the mid-range of the 99.00s on Friday, following Trump’s threat to impose 100% tariffs on China. The Index pared losses on Monday but is struggling to consolidate above the 99.00 level with most currencies trading in a choppy and volatile manner:
the

US President Donald Trump spooked investors on Friday, announcing 100% levies on Chinese exports in retaliation for the restrictions on the rare earth trade, and tried to cool things off on Sunday with a softer post on social media playing down that possibility.

Fears of a trade war are limiting US Dollar's rallies

Investors, however, remain wary. Chinese authorities defended the curb on rare metal export to Western countries and affirmed that they will introduce countermeasures if Trump’s tariffs are finally applied.

Meanwhile, the US Federal government shutdown enters its third week with no solution in sight. Investors are practically fully pricing a quarter-point rate cut in late October and a high chance of another one in December. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will take the stage and might give further insights on that matter.

Across the pond, France’s president Macron's latest attempt to create a government does show little difference from the one that lasted only 14 hours last week. In Japan, the Komeito Party confirmed its exit from the ruling coalition, leading the country into a deeper political crisis. These developments are fuelling risk aversion and keeping the US Dollar from falling further.

US-China Trade War FAQs

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day and declines toward 1.1550. Market fears over a re-escalation of the US-China trade conflict following US President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on China ease on Monday, allowing the US Dollar to rebound and causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3330

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3330

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt earlier in the day, GBP/USD loses its traction and trades in the red below 1.3350. The US Dollar rebounds as the negative impact of Trump's tariff announcement fades, making it difficult for the pair to build on previous Friday's gains.

Gold notches new record-high, approaches $4,100

Gold notches new record-high, approaches $4,100

Gold preserve its bullish momentum to start the week and trades at a new record-high at around $4,090. The political drama in France, the uncertainty surrounding the US-China relations and the impact of the government shutdown allow Gold to remain attractive as a traditional safe-haven asset.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network bounces off a psychological level for its third consecutive day of recovery. Outflows from the Pi Network Foundation wallet and Liquidity reserve risk additional supply pressure. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers