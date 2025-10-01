- The USD continues to lose ground for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.
- Fed rate cut bets and the US government shutdown contribute to the ongoing slide.
- The US ADP report and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI eyed for short-term impetus.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, remains under some selling pressure for the fourth straight day and drops to a one-week low heading into the European session on Wednesday. The index is currently placed around mid-97.00s, down nearly 0.35% for the day, and seems vulnerable to weaken further amid a combination of negative factors.
Despite Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks, traders have been pricing in the possibility of two more interest rate cuts by the US central bank this year. In fact, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates a nearly 95% chance of a rate reduction at the next FOMC meeting in October and an over 75% probability of another rate cut in December. This, along with a partial US government shutdown, continues to undermine the USD and validates the near-term negative outlook.
A Republican spending bill failed to pass through the Senate on Tuesday, forcing the US government to start shutting down its operations from 04:00 GMT this Wednesday. The immediate effect of a government shutdown will likely be a delay in key US macro releases, including the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. Meanwhile, a prolonged shutdown could have an adverse effect on economic performance, which further backs the case for additional near-term USD downfall.
Traders now look forward to the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus later during the North American session. Apart from this, speeches from influential FOMC members might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD.
US Dollar Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.56%
|-0.59%
|-1.46%
|-0.18%
|-0.92%
|-0.33%
|-0.49%
|EUR
|0.56%
|-0.03%
|-1.06%
|0.38%
|-0.36%
|0.22%
|0.06%
|GBP
|0.59%
|0.03%
|-0.93%
|0.41%
|-0.39%
|0.26%
|0.09%
|JPY
|1.46%
|1.06%
|0.93%
|1.34%
|0.59%
|1.03%
|1.04%
|CAD
|0.18%
|-0.38%
|-0.41%
|-1.34%
|-0.71%
|-0.16%
|-0.32%
|AUD
|0.92%
|0.36%
|0.39%
|-0.59%
|0.71%
|0.59%
|0.42%
|NZD
|0.33%
|-0.22%
|-0.26%
|-1.03%
|0.16%
|-0.59%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|0.49%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|-1.04%
|0.32%
|-0.42%
|0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
