US Dollar Index: DXY remains confined in weekly range as traders keenly await US CPI

- The US Dollar gains some positive traction on Wednesday, albeit lacks any follow-through.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and a softer risk tone continue to act as a tailwind for the buck.
- Traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US consumer inflation figures.
The US Dollar (USD) attracts some dip-buying following the previous day's good two-way price swings and holds steady above mid-104.00s through the Asian session on Wednesday. The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, however, remains confined in the weekly trading band as traders keenly await the US consumer inflation figures before placing fresh directional bets.
The crucial US CPI report is due for release later during the early North American session and will provide fresh cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate hike path after the widely anticipated pause in September. The markets have been pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. The expectations were lifted by the upbeat US macro data released last week, which pointed to a resilient economy and should allow the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.
Hence, any signs of sticky inflation will reaffirm bets for further policy tightening by the Fed and set the stage for the resumption of the USD's recent uptrend, which had pushed the index to a six-month peak last week. Heading into the key US data risk, hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and might continue to act as a tailwind for the buck. Apart from this, a softer tone around the equity markets could further lend support to the safe-haven Greenback.
Market participants remain concerned about the worsening conditions in China - the world's second-largest economy. Adding to this, a Reuters poll showed that business confidence in Japan's largest firms declined in early September amid a slowdown in China – one of Japan’s biggest export markets. This, along with worries about headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and continues to drive some haven flows towards the buck.
Technical levels to watch
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|104.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.02
|Daily SMA50
|102.65
|Daily SMA100
|102.75
|Daily SMA200
|103.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.92
|Previous Daily Low
|104.45
|Previous Weekly High
|105.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.02
|Previous Monthly High
|104.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on US CPI day
AUD/USD is approaching 0.6400, having come under fresh selling pressure in the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds even as markets turn cautious amid rising oil prices and ahead of the key US inflation data.
USD/JPY sits at weekly high above 147.00, US CPI in focus
USD/JPY is trading near 147.50, sitting at weekly highs while filling Monday's bearish opening gap. The BoJ's bond-buying seems to be weighing on the Yen, despite a broadly subdued US Dollar and a tepid risk sentiment. All eyes remain on the US inflation data.
Gold sellers target $1,885 on hot United States inflation data
Gold is extending the previous decline while heading toward the $1,900 threshold early Wednesday. XAU/USD price has come under renewed selling pressure, as the United States Dollar (USD) is attempting a rebound amid a cautious market environment and higher US Treasury bond yields.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
Feeling the heat from higher oil prices
Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.