US Dollar Index (DXY) reaches resistance near 100.50 ahead of the NFP release
- The US Dollar Index reaches an important resistance area ahead of 100.50 following a five-day rally.
- The hawkish minutes of the last Fed meeting have given a fresh boost to the US Dollar.
- Later today, the US NFP might determine the Greenback's near-term direction.
The US Dollar is trading higher across the board on Thursday as investors pare back bets of a Fed interest rate cut in December. The USD Index, which measures the value of the Dollar against a basket of peers, has reached the area between 100.35 and 100.50, which capped bulls in May, August, and early November.
The release of hawkish minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting provided a fresh impulse to an already firm US Dollar, which had drawn support from the risk-averse market sentiment in previous days.
Markets pare back hopes of a December rate cut
The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter-point on October 29. Still, the minutes of the meeting have revealed a wider-than-expected divergence within the committee, with “many” policymakers opposing the decision. This has raised doubts about the possibility of further monetary easing in December.
Furthermore, the Dollar rallied to fresh 10-month highs against the Japanese Yen, as news that Prime Minister Takaichi’s cabinet is preparing a stimulus package that might exceed the 20 trillion Yen (USD 129 billion) has boosted concerns about Japan’s public finances.
In the US, the focus on Friday is on September’s delayed US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is expected to show that the US economy created 55,000 new jobs on the month. These figures improve the 22,000 increase seen in August, but they are still well below the average of 2024.
