US Dollar Index (DXY) hits over two-month low around 106.20, seems vulnerable below 100-day SMA

- USD attracts fresh supply on Monday and drops to over a two-month low during the Asian session.
- Concerns about US consumer health and growth outlook continue to weigh heavily on Greenback.
- Hawkish Fed expectations warrant caution for the USD bears ahead of the US PCE data on Friday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, kicks off the new week on a downbeat note and drops to its lowest level since December 10 during the Asian session. The index is currently placed around the 106.25 area, with bears looking to build on weakness below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Against the backdrop of the disappointing release of US Retail Sales figures, a disappointing sales forecast from Walmart raised doubts about US consumer health. Adding to this, data released on Friday fueled worries about the US growth outlook amid concerns that US President Donald Trump's policy moves would further undermine consumer spending. This turns out to be a key factor weighing on the buck.
The S&P Global's flash US Composite PMI dropped to 50.4 in February, from 52.7 in January, pointing to a weaker expansion in overall business activity across the private sector. Separately, the University of Michigan reported that its US Consumer Sentiment Index declined more than expected, to a 15-month low level of 64.7 in February. Meanwhile, households saw inflation over the next year surging to 4.3%.
Moreover, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials remain wary of future interest rate cuts amid sticky inflation and the uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies. This might hold back the USD bears from placing fresh bearish bets and positioning for further losses. Investors might also opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.54%
|-0.36%
|0.15%
|-0.23%
|-0.36%
|-0.31%
|-0.22%
|EUR
|0.54%
|0.09%
|0.50%
|0.12%
|0.16%
|0.05%
|0.14%
|GBP
|0.36%
|-0.09%
|0.49%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|JPY
|-0.15%
|-0.50%
|-0.49%
|-0.37%
|-0.42%
|-0.36%
|-0.27%
|CAD
|0.23%
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|0.37%
|-0.19%
|-0.08%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.36%
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|0.42%
|0.19%
|-0.12%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|0.31%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|0.36%
|0.08%
|0.12%
|0.10%
|CHF
|0.22%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|0.27%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
