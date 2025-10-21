TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar Index (DXY) extends gains to 98.85 as market mood improves

  • The US Dollar Index appreciates to 98.85 highs as trade war fears wane.
  • Trump said that he expects to reach a "fair deal" at his meeting with Xi Jinping next week.
  • The White House's economic advisor, Kevin Hassett affirmed that the US Shutdown will likely end this week.
US Dollar Index (DXY) extends gains to 98.85 as market mood improves
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar strengthened across the board for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The pair is trading near 98.75 at the early European session, at a short distance from the 98.85 intraday highs, and well above the 98.00 lows hit last Friday.

The USD Index, which measures the value of the USD against a basket of six majors, is drawing support from the risk-on market mood triggered by US President Donald Trump’s optimism about a trade deal with China that would avoid higher tariffs.

Trump calmed markets on Monday, announcing that he will meet the Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping in South Korea next week and that he is expecting to reach a “fair deal” that would lead to a “very good relationship” between the world’s two major economies.

Meanwhile, the director of the US National Economic Council affirmed that the US federal government shutdown is likely to end this week in a CNBC interview, which contributed to easing risk aversion and provided a fresh impulse to the US Dollar.

The US government shutdown entered its fourth week and has caused a blackout on most US macroeconomic releases, including key US employment and inflation data, and might deprive the Federal Reserve of key input to decide on monetary policy at next week’s monetary policy meeting.

US-China Trade War FAQs

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds its two-day downtrend below 1.1650 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar gains on hopes that the ongoing US government shutdown will end this week and the easing of US-China trade tensions. Speeches from ECB officials are eyed. 

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD drops further below 1.3400  in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand on easing US-China trade tensions. Traders will closely watch the US-China trade talks and UK September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due later this week. 

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold extends its Asian session retracement slide from the vicinity of the all-time peak and touches a fresh daily low, around the $4,331-4,330 region in the last hour. The US Dollar attracts buyers for the third straight day, and turns out to be a key factor that prompts some profit-taking amid still overbought conditions on the daily chart.

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap (CAKE) trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers