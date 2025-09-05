US Dollar Index (DXY) dives below 98.00 with US employment on the spotlight

America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.

The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews ​and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.

The Average Hourly Earnings metric, released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics , is a significant indicator of labor cost inflation and of the tightness of labor markets. The Federal Reserve Board pays close attention to it when setting interest rates. A high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.

US ADP Employment and weekly Jobless data released on Thursday underscored the softening momentum of the labour market and strengthened the case for an interest rate cut after the next FOMC meeting, due on September 16 and 17. Those hopes received further endorsement from comments of Fed officials Williams and Goolsbee, who warned about the downside risks for the labour market and showed openness to ease monetary policy in an attempt to support economic growth. The market is now practically fully pricing a 25 bps rate cut in two weeks, but remains wary of holding large USD Shorts ahead of the NFP release. The market consensus points to a 75K increase in private payrolls in August, a similar reading to July’s 73K reading, which triggered a sharp USD sell-off last month.

The US Dollar is losing ground against its main peers on Friday, with the market anticipating a soft US Nonfarm Payrolls Report, due later today, to confirm market expectations that the Federal Reserve will finally cut interest rates in September. The US Dollar Index , which measures the value of the USD against a basket of currencies, was rejected at 98.45 on Thursday and dropped 0.35% so far today, returning to levels right below the 98.00 mark at the time of writing.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.