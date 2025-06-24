US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates losses below 97.80 with Fed's Powell on focus

The Dollar has depreciated by more than 1.3% from Monday's highs.

Risk appetite and dovish comments from Fed officials keep USD's upside attempts limited.

Fed Powell's testimony to Congress is likely to set the US Dollar's near-term direction.

The US Dollar is one of the worst performers on Tuesday, hammered by weaker demand for safe assets, after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and higher hopes for further Fed easing in the coming months.



The DXY, which measures the value of the US Dollar against the world’s six most traded currencies, has given away most of the last two weeks’ gains on a nearly 1.4% reversal from Monday’s highs. Price action is approaching the three-year low, at 97.13, with upside attempts capped below 97.80 so far.



US President Donald Trump boosted investors’ appetite for risk late on Monday with the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East, which sent the US Dollar and other safe havens tumbling.



Tehran has denied Israel's accusations of a violation of the ceasefire. Tel Aviv has vowed a strong response to any attack but, so far, market sentiment remains positive, with European stocks in green and Oil prices more than $10 below Monday’s highs. In this context, the US Dollar is likely to be on its back foot.

A dovish Fed added pressure on the US Dollar

If this was not enough, the recent dovish comments by Fed officials have heightened hopes of a rate cut in July or, most likely, in September, and have increased pressure on the USD.

On Monday, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman joined her colleague Christopher Waller in his call for a rate cut in July. The inflationary impact of tariffs is likely to be over than expected, said Bowman, and this would allow the bank to act to support a deteriorating labour market.

Against this backdrop, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify to Congress later today to explain the bank’s plans to navigate a complex outlook of softer growth and higher price pressures. Investors will be looking for dovish signs to confirm an upcoming rate cut.

