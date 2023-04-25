US Dollar Index: DXY bulls eye 102.00 amid banking jitters, debt ceiling drama

- US Dollar Index grinds higher after rising the most in a week by snapping three-day downtrend.
- Earnings update from First Republic Bank renews banking fears even as major central banks seem confident.
- Mixed US data, uncertainty surrounding Fed’s policy pivot and downbeat yields fail to prod DXY bulls.
- US Durable Goods Orders for March, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse.
US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to overcome the 101.90 resistance confluence, following the biggest daily jump in a week, as traders seek more clues to defend the latest rebound amid early Wednesday.
Fresh fears of banking fallouts and US default allowed the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies to print the first daily gains in four the previous day. However, the cautious mood ahead of today’s US Durable Goods Orders for March and major central banks’ efforts to restore the market’s confidence seems to challenge the US dollar bulls of late.
On Tuesday, the First Republic Bank’s (FRB) disappointing earnings reports joined the executives’ resistance in taking questions and no earnings guidance to trigger a fresh wave of banking jitters. Even so, the major central banks tried to restore market confidence by curtailing the US Dollar operations initiated during the first wave of the banking crisis. “The world's top central banks are cutting the frequency of their dollar liquidity operations with the U.S. Federal Reserve from May, sending the clearest signal yet that last month's financial market volatility is essentially over,” said Reuters.
Apart from the banking crisis, fears of US debt ceiling expiration also weigh on the risk appetite and allow the DXY to remain firmer. That said, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that failure by Congress to raise the government's debt ceiling–and the resulting default–would trigger an "economic catastrophe" that would send interest rates higher for years to come, per Reuters.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed in the red and the US Treasury bond yields were down too, which in turn allowed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to snap a three-day downtrend.
It’s worth noting that the mixed US data failed to prod the DXY buyers. That said, US Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index edged lower to 101.3 for April, versus 104.0 prior and Additional details of the publication stated that the Present Situation Index ticked up to 151.1 during the said month from 148.9 prior whereas the Consumer Expectations Index dropped to 68.1 from 74 previous readings. Further, the one-year consumer inflation expectations eased to 6.2% in April from 6.3% in March. In a different release, the US New Home Sales rose to 0.683M MoM in March versus 0.634 expected and 0.623M revised prior while the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices and Housing Price Index both rose past market forecast to 0.4% and 0.5% respectively for February.
Moving ahead, US Durable Goods Orders for March will be important to watch as it offers clues for Thursday’s US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1). Should the scheduled data offer a downbeat print, versus 0.8% expected and -1.0% prior, the US Dollar Index may consolidate recent gains.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest rebound, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains below the 101.90 resistance confluence, comprising 21-DMA and a three-week-old descending resistance line, which in turn keeps the DXY bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|101.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.94
|Daily SMA50
|103.27
|Daily SMA100
|103.34
|Daily SMA200
|106.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.91
|Previous Daily Low
|101.33
|Previous Weekly High
|102.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.53
|Previous Monthly High
|105.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
