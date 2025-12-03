US Dollar Index drops to near 99.20 ahead of key US data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% lower to near 99.20 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) is under pressure amid growing expectations that White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett could be hired as the successor of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, when his term ends in May.

The odds of White House adviser Hassett being chosen as the Fed’s next Chairman increased on Tuesday after United States (US) President Donald Trump mentioned his name while addressing reporters. "I guess a potential Fed chair is here too. Am I allowed to say that? Potential. He’s a respected person, that I can tell you. Thank you, Kevin," Trump said, Reuters reported.

Market experts are of the view that White House adviser Hassett’s selection as the Fed’s chair would be unfavourable for the independence of the central bank, given Hassett's being a vivid follower of US President Trump’s economic policies. Trump’s policies have always favoured lower interest rates, and he has criticized Fed Chair Powell numerous times for holding Federal Fund Rates at a higher level.

On the economic data front, investors await the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for November, which will be published during the North American session. The ADP Employment Change data is expected to show that private employers added fresh 10K workers, significantly lower than 42K in October. The ISM Services PMI is seen lower at 52.1 from 52.4 in October.

Signs of weakness in both economic data, especially the private sector employment report, would prompt expectations of an interest rate cut by the Fed in the December policy meeting.