US Dollar Index dives to two-week low on Trump’s tariff threats and fiscal jitters

- DXY tumbles below 99.50, down 1.8% for the week amid broad risk-off sentiment.
- Trump threatens 50% tariffs on EU goods, 25% on Apple products made overseas.
- Markets eye upcoming FOMC Minutes, GDP, and core PCE data for policy signals.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, slumps sharply on Friday, down over 1.8% for the week after posting a modest gain on Thursday to trade around 99.10 near a two-week low, ahead of the weekend.
Although the US Dollar was already facing headwinds due to lingering trade tensions and growing concerns around the US fiscal outlook, the renewed weakness on Friday comes in response to US President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade rhetoric as he threatened to impose 50% tariffs on all goods sent to United States from the European Union (EU) and floated a 25% tariff ‘at least’ on Apple products manufactured abroad. The threats reignited fears of an escalating trade war and added to risk-off sentiment in global markets.
The threats in the form of social media posts came just hours before high-level trade talks were scheduled between Washington and Brussels. Trump had initially imposed a 20% tariff on most EU goods last month but temporarily halved the levy to 10% until July 8 to provide space for negotiations.
"Our discussions with them are going nowhere!" Trump wrote in a post on social media on Friday. He said the new tariffs would kick in on 1 June.
This aggressive stance is expected to decrease 20% of exports from the EU to the US, according to estimates by the Kiel Institute.
Looking ahead, market participants will focus on commentary from Fed officials, as well as the FOMC Meeting Minutes, preliminary Q1 GDP, core PCE price index, personal income and spending, durable goods orders, and the goods trade balance, all due next week, for fresh cues on the US economic outlook and monetary policy direction.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.70%
|-0.84%
|-1.04%
|-0.98%
|-1.32%
|-1.48%
|-0.98%
|EUR
|0.70%
|-0.14%
|-0.36%
|-0.28%
|-0.61%
|-0.77%
|-0.26%
|GBP
|0.84%
|0.14%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|-0.44%
|-0.63%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|1.04%
|0.36%
|0.19%
|0.08%
|-0.28%
|-0.44%
|0.08%
|CAD
|0.98%
|0.28%
|0.13%
|-0.08%
|-0.36%
|-0.49%
|0.01%
|AUD
|1.32%
|0.61%
|0.44%
|0.28%
|0.36%
|-0.15%
|0.36%
|NZD
|1.48%
|0.77%
|0.63%
|0.44%
|0.49%
|0.15%
|0.51%
|CHF
|0.98%
|0.26%
|0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|-0.36%
|-0.51%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, back near 1.1330
EUR/USD meets daily support around the 1.1300 neighbourhood, managing to regain pace and revisit the 1.1330 region. Sentiment turned after President Trump proposed a “straight 50% tariff” on European imports, undermining the pair’s bullish momentum.
GBP/USD eases from tops, revisits the 1.3500 zone
GBP/USD benefits from broad US Dollar weakness, climbing to its highest level since February 2022 past 1.3500 at the end of the week. UK retail sales data surprised to the upside in April, lending extra wings to the quid.
Gold keeps the bullish tone near $3,350
Gold extends its weekly advance, trading around $3,350 per troy ounce on Friday. The rally in XAU/USD is driven by broad-based weakness in the Greenback, particulalry after President Trump’s threat to impose 50% tariffs on European imports.
Apple stock sinks below $200 after Trump threatens more tariffs Premium
Trump grows irate at Apple's move into India. President claims Apple must produce US-sold iPhone in US or face a 25% tariff. US equity futures slip more than 1% in Friday premarket after Trump threatens the EU with a 50% tariff.
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.