US Dollar Index depreciates to near 102.50 ahead of key economic data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against other six major peers, extends its losing streak for the fifth successive session. The DXY trades around 102.60 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Greenback faces challenges following Wednesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which showed a moderate increase in July's annual US inflation rate. This has raised expectations for at least a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September.

US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% year-over-year in July, slightly down from the 3% increase in June and below market expectations. The Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, climbed 3.2% year-over-year, a slight decrease from the 3.3% rise in June but aligned with market forecasts.

Investors are likely debating how much the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates in September. While traders are leaning toward a more modest 25 basis point reduction, with a 60% probability, a 50 basis point cut remains a possibility. According to CME FedWatch, there is a 36% chance of the larger cut occurring in September.

However, the US Dollar received support from improved Treasury yields. 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds stand at 3.95% and 3.83%, respectively, at the time of writing. Traders are likely awaiting US Initial Jobless Claims and Retail Sales data scheduled for release on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that US President Joe Biden suggested Iran might refrain from attacking Israel if a cease-fire is achieved in Gaza. These comments would contribute to strengthening the risk sentiment, which might have put pressure on the US Dollar. New cease-fire talks are scheduled for Thursday in Qatar, though Hamas has stated it will not participate in the negotiations.