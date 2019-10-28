US Dollar Index clinches to gains just below 98.00

- DXY moves within a tight range around 97.80.
- US 10-year yields remain near recent tops above 1.80%.
- Trade Balance figures next of relevance in the docket.
Tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), the Greenback is looking to extends the recent positive momentum near the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.
US Dollar Index focused on data, FOMC
The index is trading in the area of 2-week highs just below the 98.00 mark at the beginning of the week, coincident with the key 100-day SMA (97.82) and a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop (97.87).
In the meantime, DXY remains vigilant on developments from the Brexit process, while the renewed weakness around EUR post-ECB and lack of further progress after the ‘Phase 1’ agreement between the US and China continues to bolster the upbeat mood in the buck.
Later in the session, advanced Trade Balance figures are due along with the less relevant Chicago Fed index.
What to look for around USD
The index managed to regain fresh buying impetus and advanced to peaks near the 98.00 handle. Rising scepticism on the US-China trade front and worsening conditions in the Brexit process as well as the looser ECB stance are seen as key drivers for the price action for the time being, while market participants have already priced in another ‘insurance’ cut by the Fed at its meeting on Wednesday in response to persistent signs that the US economy is running out of steam somewhat. On the broader view, the constructive outlook in DXY looks a bit damaged but it still is in play amidst a divided FOMC vs. a broad-based dovish stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks, the Dollar’s safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.01% at 97.83 and a breakout of 97.89 (high Oct.28) would open the door to 98.35 (55-day SMA) and finally 99.25 (high Oct.9). On the flip side, the next support lines up at 97.14 (monthly low Oct.18) seconded by 97.03 (monthly low Aug.9) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snapped three-week winning streak
EUR/USD has snapped the three-week winning streak, which was the longest since January 2018. The pair may find bids in Europe on trade optimism, but Brexit uncertainty and caution of the Fed meeting could cap gains.
GBP/USD: Clings to 23.6% Fibo, bears target 1.2700 during further declines
GBP/USD trades below 50-bar SMA, one-week-old falling trend line. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA next on sellers’ radar.
USD/JPY: Buyers will look for a decisive break of 109.00
With its sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour, USD/JPY again confronts 200-day EMA while taking rounds to 108.75 during early Monday.
Gold: Bulls testing the 1500s resistance
Gold has been on the up of late, however meeting some pretty strong rejection in the 1520s, a barrier much protected by the bears on the way to the grand target. Bears have been testing through the commitments of the bear's influence.
Fed's Mid-Course Correction to be Challenged while ECB Resumes Bond Purchases
The week ahead will help shape the investment climate for the remainder of the year. The highlights include three central bank meetings (Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and the Bank of Canada).