US Dollar Index climbs to three-week highs above 98.50

- DXY pushes higher and trades above 98.50 on Friday.
- Optimism on US-China trade talks improved markets’ mood.
- PCE, Personal Income/Spending, U-Mich index next of relevance.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), continues its march north at the end of the week and moves to fresh three-week highs in the 98.50/60 band.
US Dollar Index up on trade news, looks to data
The index is prolonging the upside momentum in the second half of the week, advancing to the area of multi-week highs beyond 98.50 in tandem with positive headlines from the US-China protracted trade war and higher yields.
In fact, yields of the US 10-year note rebounded on Thursday and pushed the buck higher after China expressed its willingness to resolve the trade conflict, adding that the country will not retaliate after the recently announced US tariffs.
In today’s docket, inflation figures tracked by the PCE will be in the limelight along with Personal Income/Spending and the final August gauge of the Consumer Sentiment.
What to look for around USD
The inversion of the yield curve in combination with trade headlines keep driving the mood in the Greenback amidst concerns of an upcoming recession in the US economy at some point in the next couple of years. In the meantime, the solid labour market, strong consumer confidence and positive GDP readings appears to contradict this view for the time being, while inflation is seeing regaining upside traction in the near term. Powell recently reiterated that the Fed ‘will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion’, leaving the door open for probable rate cuts at the September/October meetings at his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, although he did not unveil any reaction function regarding the interest rate path for the upcoming months.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.06% at 98.51 and faces the next hurdle at 98.55 (high Aug.30) seconded by 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1) and then 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017). On the other hand, a breach of 97.92 (21-day SMA) would open the door to 97.17 (low Aug.23) and finally 97.03 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. German Retail Sales fell by 2.2% in July. Euro-zone inflation figures are due out next.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY drops back towards 106.00 as trade optimism fades
USD/JPY turns south in tandem with S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, now looking to test the 106 handle, as the US-China trade optimism fades heading into key US macro releases.
Gold: Thursday's bearish outside day makes today's close pivotal
Gold created a bearish outside day on Thursday, an early warning of bearish reversal. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,526 per Oz, having hit a low of $1,522 earlier today.
Forex Today: Trade optimism and some Brexit calm ahead of a packed day
Markets are calm and optimistic about a resolution on trade after China hinted it may wait before retaliating in response to the upcoming US tariffs on September 1. The dollar has remained stable in Asia.