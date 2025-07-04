US Dollar Index breaks below 97.00 as Trump plans to write tariff letters

- US Dollar Index loses ground as traders adopt caution following Trump’s comments to write tariff letters to other countries.
- Trump’s “one big, beautiful” tax bill passed the House of Representatives, featuring tax cuts aimed at boosting economic growth.
- The solid US labor market data dampened the odds of the Fed cutting interest rates.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is retracing its gains registered in the previous two sessions, trading lower around 96.90 during the Asian hours on Friday. The Greenback faces challenges as traders adopt caution amid prevailing uncertainty on US President Donald Trump's plans for tariffs on various countries.
According to Reuters, President Trump told reporters on Thursday that he “will begin sending letters on trade tariffs starting Friday.” He stated that he planned to send letters to 10 countries at a time, outlining proposed tariff rates ranging from 20% to 30%.
“One big beautiful” tax bill passed the House of Representatives and was sent to Trump for signing into law. The legislation includes significant tax cuts designed to stimulate economic growth. Trump lauded the bill's passage on Truth Social, calling it a “historic victory for American workers, families, and businesses.”
However, the US Dollar received support as stronger-than-expected jobs growth and a lower unemployment rate in the United States (US) weakened the expectations of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cuts.
On Thursday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) indicated that the US labor force grew by 147,000 jobs, surpassing the anticipated 110,000 in June. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate declined to 4.1% from 4.2%. Meanwhile, weekly Jobless Claims fell to 233,000, down from 237,000, reflecting a resilient US labor market.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|-0.38%
|-0.06%
|0.21%
|0.09%
|-0.30%
|EUR
|0.14%
|0.08%
|-0.22%
|0.12%
|0.23%
|0.22%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.32%
|0.03%
|0.17%
|0.14%
|-0.20%
|JPY
|0.38%
|0.22%
|0.32%
|0.35%
|0.46%
|0.40%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.35%
|0.11%
|0.10%
|-0.24%
|AUD
|-0.21%
|-0.23%
|-0.17%
|-0.46%
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|-0.37%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|-0.22%
|-0.14%
|-0.40%
|-0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.34%
|CHF
|0.30%
|0.12%
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.24%
|0.37%
|0.34%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
EUR/USD wobbles around 1.1760 amid holiday in US on account of Independence Day
The EUR/USD pair trades in a tight range around 1.1760 during the Asian session on Friday. The major currency pair exhibits a lackluster performance amid a holiday in the United States markets on account of Independence Day.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3650 due to rising uncertainty over Trump's tariff plans
GBP/USD holds ground for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.3660 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair remains steady as the US Dollar depreciates as traders adopt caution while seeking clarity on US President Donald Trump's plans for tariffs on various countries.
Gold price edges up as the post-NFP USD rally falters amid US fiscal concerns
Gold price regains positive traction and reverses a part of Thursday’s upbeat NFP-inspired losses. US fiscal concerns weigh on the USD and lend support to the commodity amid trade uncertainties. Holiday-thinned liquidity might hold back the XAU/USD traders from placing fresh directional bets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple nears all-time high, ETH and XRP break key resistances
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of strength heading into the weekend. BTC has broken out of its recent consolidation phase, climbing above $109,000 and moving closer to its all-time high.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
