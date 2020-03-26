US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY slips lower trading near 6-day’s lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) broke below the 100.00 figure and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. 
  • The correction down can extend further below the 99.00 level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is retracing down for the fifth consecutive day after an above-average spike to the upside. The pullback down exceeded the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the last bullish run. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The greenback broke below the 100.00 big figure and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart as the retracement down is intensifying and could extend to the 99.00, 98.50 and 97.50 price levels on the way down. Bullish attempts can find resistance near the 100.00, 100.50 and 101.50 price levels;  
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.44
Today Daily Change -1.51
Today Daily Change % -1.50
Today daily open 100.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.7
Daily SMA50 98.55
Daily SMA100 98.07
Daily SMA200 97.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 101.91
Previous Daily Low 100.84
Previous Weekly High 103
Previous Weekly Low 97.45
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 101.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 101.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 102.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 102.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

