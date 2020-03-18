US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY shoots to 3-year’s high, above 100.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY surges to highest since February 2017 on de-leveraging. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 102.00 figure. 
 

DXY weekly chart

 
DXY (US dollar index) is trading at its highest since March 2017 as the greenback is benefitting from an exceptional buying wave as massive de-leveraging is triggering a run into the US dollar.
 

DXY daily chart

 
Only two weeks back, DXY sold off which was then followed by the best weekly advance since October 2008. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The bullish trend remains intact as the market is trading above the main SMAs. Bulls will be looking for a break above the 102.00 figure which could introduce scope to the 103.00 and 104.00 handles over the coming days/weeks. Support can be seen near the 100.50, 100.00 and 99.50 levels on the way down. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.92
Today Daily Change 1.35
Today Daily Change % 1.36
Today daily open 99.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.96
Daily SMA50 98.01
Daily SMA100 97.81
Daily SMA200 97.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.84
Previous Daily Low 97.98
Previous Weekly High 98.81
Previous Weekly Low 94.63
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 102.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD pays a little heed to New Zealand GDP, nears 11-year low under 0.5750

NZD/USD pays a little heed to New Zealand GDP, nears 11-year low under 0.5750

Given the New Zealand (NZ) Q4 GDP data matching wide expectations, NZD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.5730 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The broad risk aversion continues to find solace in the US dollar.

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD: Pressured near multi-year low, under 0.5800, ahead of Aussie jobs report, RBA

AUD/USD: Pressured near multi-year low, under 0.5800, ahead of Aussie jobs report, RBA

With the global markets in panic mode, mainly because of the coronavirus outbreak and harsh actions to tame the pandemic, AUD/USD remains on the back foot near 0.5775 amid the initial minutes of the Asian session on Thursday.

AUD/USD News

WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel

WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel

Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.

Oil News

RBA and Australian Employment Preview: Useless rate cut to do no good to Aussie

RBA and Australian Employment Preview: Useless rate cut to do no good to Aussie

It’s going to be a busy start to Thursday in Australia, as the RBA has planned an emergency meeting, while the country will release alongside February employment data.  

Read more

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures