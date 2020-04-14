US dollar index Asia Price Forecast: DXY loses steam, trades sub-99.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) slides down and breaks the 99.00 level. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 98.30 support.
  

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is down in 2.5-week lows as the market is retreating. However, it is still holding above the 100/200 SMAs on the daily time-frame but trading below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture. 
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY broke below the 99.00 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. Bears seem to be back in control and a decline towards the 98.30 price level can be in the offing. Further down lie the 97.50 and 96.70 price levels if the bears gather enough strength. Immediate resistance can emerge near 99.00 followed by the 99.36 level.  
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.88
Today Daily Change -0.62
Today Daily Change % -0.62
Today daily open 99.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.3
Daily SMA50 99.05
Daily SMA100 98.27
Daily SMA200 98.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.63
Previous Daily Low 99.14
Previous Weekly High 100.93
Previous Weekly Low 99.36
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.2

 

 

