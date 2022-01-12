US Dollar Index appears supported near 95.50 ahead of CPI

- DXY looks depressed around the mid-95.00s midweek.
- US 10y yields remain capped by the 1.80% area.
- Inflation figures tracked by the CPI next of note in the docket.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), struggles for direction in the lower end of the current range near 95.50.
US Dollar Index now looks to CPI
Following the Powell-led sharp selloff on Tuesday, the index now attempts to regain some composure and put some distance from the area of recent lows.
Indeed, it is worth recalling that the buck intensified the downside on Tuesday after Chief J.Powell ruled out any immediate action to reduce the balance sheet at his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, adding that the Fed might take between two and four meetings to make such a decision. Powell also suggested the existence of risks that inflation could get entrenched and stressed that supply chain disruptions are behind the inflation pressures.
While the dollar accelerated the losses in the wake of Powell’s testimony, US yields kept the steady performance near recent highs, showing some lack of conviction to extend the move further north for the time being.
The publication of December inflation figures gauged by the CPI will be the salient event later in the NA session. Previously, MBA will release weekly figures of Mortgage Applications and Minneapolis Fed N.Kashkari (2023 voter, dovish) is due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The index dropped and recorded new 2022 lows near 95.50 following Powell’s testimony on Tuesday, where it is now looking to consolidate ahead of the release of the December CPI. In the meantime, the dollar seems somewhat decoupled from the recent strong rebound in US yields in contrast with the steady price action in the dollar in past sessions. In the meantime, the constructive outlook for the buck is seen underpinned by the Fed’s intentions to start the hiking cycle earlier than anticipated amidst persevering elevated inflation, supportive Fedspeak, higher yields and the solid performance of the US economy.
Key events in the US this week: December CPI (Wednesday) - Initial Claims, FOMC L.Brainard Testimony, Producer Prices (Thursday) - Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Flash Consumer Sentiment, Business Inventories (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Start of the Fed’s tightening cycle. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Debt ceiling issue. Potential geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.05% at 95.63 and a break above 96.46 (weekly top Jan.4) would open the door to 96.90 (weekly high Dec.15) and finally 96.93 (2021 high Nov.24). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 95.53 (2022 low Jan.12) seconded by 95.51 (weekly low Nov.30 2021) and then 94.96 (low Nov.15 2021).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1400 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of Eurozone industrial figures and the critical US inflation.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.3650 amid better mood, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.3650, helped by the recent pullback in the US dollar and yields. The risk sentiment remains lifted ahead of US inflation data. Brexit risks continue to loom, as UK's Truss threatens to trigger Article 16.
Gold: Will US inflation boost further to $1,835?
The yellow metal price outperformed on Tuesday and rose to its highest levels in four days at $1,823, in an extension of the recovery from three-week lows of $1,783. The main catalyst behind gold’s upsurge, undoubtedly remained the US dollar’s weakness.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast Premium
Accelerating inflation continues to plague the US economy. December CPI expected at 7%, a fresh 40-year high. Federal Reserve policy for 2022 has been set by 2021 inflation.