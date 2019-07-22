US Dollar Index advances to the 97.20 region

- DXY adds to Friday’s gains above the 97.00 handle.
- Yields of t he US 10-year note hover around 2.05%.
- Chicago Fed Activity index will be the sole release today.
The greenback is extending the positive momentum at the beginning of the week above the key barrier at 97.00 the figure when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index looks to geopolitics, Fed
The index has started the week on a positive footing, up for the second day in a row and recovering further ground following last Thursday’s deep sell-off. It is worth recalling that the greenback suffered the recent dovish comments from NY Fed J.Williams, who advocated for a large rate cut later in the month.
However, the pullback in the buck met contention in the vicinity of the 200-day SMA once again, where buying interest turned up after FOMC’s Bullard suggested a 25 bps rate cut should be appropriate while Boston Fed Rosengren said he does not see a scenario of lower rates.
In addition, the positive advanced print from the U-Mich index on Friday pointed to solid consumer spending going forward and also lent further legs to the greenback.
Moving forward, the Chicago Fed Activity index will be the sole release in an otherwise empty docket and ahead of key Q2 GDP results scheduled for later in the week.
What to look for around USD
Speculations among investors have already priced in a 25 bps rate cut hits month, although a bigger rate cut still remains in the centre of the debate. Trade tensions, geopolitical jitters around the US and Iran and global growth concerns continue to cloud the US outlook while the lack of upside traction in inflation remains worrisome. Confronting this scenario, the greenback still looks underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals when compared to its G10 peers and the shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the central banks.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.13% at 97.20 and faces the next resistance at 97.59 (high Jul.9) followed by 97.80 (monthly high Jun.3) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23). On the flip side, a break below 96.67 (low Jul.18) would aim for 96.46 (low Jun.7) and then 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stuck in a range, the odds of an aggressive Fed rate cut drop
EUR/USD continues to trade a narrow range amid falling odds of an aggressive easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month. The ECB is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, but send out a strong dovish message later this week
GBP/USD remains modestly flat as Brexit optimism confronts UK-Iran tension
While optimism surrounding the Brexit helped the GBP/USD pair to start the week on a positive note, geopolitical tensions between the UK and Iran tamed the quote’s upside as it trades near 1.2500 ahead of the London open.
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 108.00 amid risk-off in Asian equities
Having failed to sustain the early gains above the 108 handle, USD/JPY consolidates in a tight range just below the last amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and Abe's victory. Escalating Gulf tensions and a likely smaller Fed rate cut weigh down on the sentiment.
Gold: Bounces off 23.6% Fibo. towards $1436.50/37 supply zone
Gold is again being bought as it reverses from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-July advances to $1,427 by early Monday. The yellow metal now runs towards $1,436.50/37 horizontal resistance comprising early-month tops.
Weekly outlook: UK parliament, ECB meeting, germany and US data
The result of conservative party’s election of UK parliament will have been announced by Tuesday night. Boris Johnson is expected to be the new PM. The European central bank meeting on Thursday. The interest rate is expected to maintain at zero percent.