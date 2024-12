US Dollar holds steady as markets look to Fed decision

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. Following the Second World War, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971, when the Gold Standard went away.

Indicators recovered significant ground last week but may lack the momentum to break above the 107.00-108.00 zone. On Monday, the Index has retreated from recent highs, reflecting a pause after last week’s rally. Still, the outlook remains constructive if the DXY can hold above its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). With mixed data and a pivotal Fed decision looming, traders may remain cautious, awaiting clearer directional cues before pushing the US Dollar materially higher.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of currencies, trades slightly lower on Monday after a string of data and headlines placed added attention on the upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) rate decision. The Greenback eases off last week’s strong rally as Chinese economic data and stimulus measures bolster risk appetites. Despite these developments, rising US Treasury yields help limit losses for the US Dollar, even as the market has priced in a cut on Wednesday. Overall, the currency remains sensitive to incoming data and central bank cues.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.