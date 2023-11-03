US Dollar falls sharply after NFP as US yields plummet

- Nonfarm Payrolls rise below expectations in October.
- The US Dollar tumbles as Treasury bonds jump.
- The US Dollar Index falls to one-month lows below 105.30.
The weak US jobs report triggered a strong market reaction, sending the US Dollar sharply lower. The US Dollar Index is falling by 0.80%, marking its worst performance in months, as Wall Street futures indicate a positive opening, extending the rally.
In October, the US economy added fewer jobs than forecast, with 150,000 jobs compared to the expected 180,000. The unemployment rate rose unexpectedly from 3.8% to 3.9%.
Following the report, US yields collapsed. The 2-year yield fell from nearly 5% to 4.85%, while the 10-year yield dropped from 4.64% to 4.55%. Wall Street futures surged, and commodity prices jumped but later trimmed some of their gains.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated from 105.90 to 105.25, reaching its lowest level since September 20. The DXY remains near daily lows and is under pressure. The next support level is seen at 105.10, followed by 104.65.
On a weekly basis, the DXY is experiencing its biggest decline since July, breaking out of a four-week range trading pattern and correcting further from the year-to-date high at 107.34 (October 3 high).
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1989.16
|Today Daily Change
|3.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1985.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1941.94
|Daily SMA50
|1919.41
|Daily SMA100
|1925.5
|Daily SMA200
|1933.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1991.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1978.88
|Previous Weekly High
|2009.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1953.61
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|1810.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1986.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1983.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1979.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1973.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1967.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1991.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1997.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2003.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0700 after NFP
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0700 for the first time since late September. The weaker-than-forecast increase in Nonfarm Payrolls in October triggered a US Dollar selloff and fueled the pair's rally in the American session.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and rose above 1.2300 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing October jobs report from the US, allowing the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold retreats below $2,000 following NFP-inspired rally
Gold turned north and advanced beyond $2,000 after October jobs report, which showed a 150,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, however, limited the precious metal's gains, causing XAU/USD to retreat toward $1,990.
Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, coming in below market expectations of 180,000. As the job market cools, the NFP data is likely to drive upside volatility in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO gains despite announcing 10% cut to workforce
Nio (NIO) stock has gained as much as 5% on Friday morning after reporting that increased competition in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market had forced the Shanghai-based company to lay off 10% of its workforce and trim some of its investments.