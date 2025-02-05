- The US Dollar slides lower against most major peers and looks for support on Wednesday.
- Economic data and risk premium unwind in the Greenback is triggering a correction.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) falls below 108.00 and tests major support at 107.50.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar against six major currencies, dives lower and trades near 107.50 at the time of writing on Wednesday ahead of the US Purchase Managers Index (PMI) releases from both S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Tensions in markets over the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariffs are unwinding now that levies on Mexico and Canada slapped over the weekend have been paused. This coincides with some US Dollar (USD) risk premium easing this Wednesday while Chinese traders head back to their desks after the Chinese New Year, with a surge in trading volumes.
As mentioned above, the economic data calendar shows a bulk of PMI releases on Wednesday. In Europe, the aggregate Eurozone, German, French, and Spanish PMI data have already been released earlier in the day, with final readings for January falling roughly in line to below their preliminary readings. In the US, S&P Global is set to release its reading in the early American session, with the ISM data specifically for the Services sector set to be issued just minutes thereafter.
Daily digest market movers: Data takes over from tariffs
- At 13:15 GMT, the ADP Employment Change for the private sector will be released. Expectations are for an increase of 150,000 new jobs in January compared to 122,000 previously.
- At 14:45 GMT, S&P Global will release its final reading for the Services and Composite PMI for January. No changes are expected from preliminary readings, with Services standing at 52.8 and the Composite at 52.4.
- At 15:00 GMT, the ISM will release its January reading for the Services sector:
- Services PMI is expected to tick up to 54.3 from 54.1 in December.
- The Prices Paid component has no forecast and was at 64.4 in the previous release.
- At 18:00 GMT, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee delivers a speech on the current economy at the Chicago Fed's 31st Annual Automotive Insights Symposium, held at the Bank's Detroit Branch.
- Near 20:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman delivers a speech on Brief Economic Update and Bank Regulation at the 2025 Kansas Bankers Association Harold A. Stones Government Relations Conference.
- Equities are in deep red numbers, with Chinese traders returning to markets after the Chinese New Year holidays and having a lot to catch up with. Where losses in Europe are still contained, US futures are seeing the Nasdaq down by 1%.
- The CME FedWatch tool projects an 83.5% chance of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in the next meeting on March 19.
- The US 10-year yield is trading around 4.474%, just a sigh away from its yearly low of 4.46% seen on Monday.
- Gold hits another fresh all-time high above $2,875, with investors fleeing equities and bonds, heading into bullion.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Safe haven excludes Dollar
The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends correction and dives lower on Wednesday. Traders and investors are heading to safe havens like Gold and the Swiss Franc (CHF). For once, the Greenback is not part of the rescue party, as risk-premium gained at the beginning of the week after President Trump slapped Mexico and Canada with tariffs over the weekend is starting to ease, no longer supporting an elevated US Dollar.
On the upside, the first barrier at 109.30 (July 14, 2022, high and rising trendline) was briefly surpassed but did not hold on Monday. Once that level is reclaimed, the next level to hit before advancing further remains at 110.79 (September 7, 2022, high).
On the downside, the October 3, 2023, high at 107.35 acts is trying to hold support and withstand the selling pressure this Wednesday. For now, that looks to be holding, though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still has some room for the downside. Hence, look for 106.52 or even 105.89 as better levels.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks sidelined above 1.0400 on stronger US ADP
An auspicious print from the job creation in the US private sector in January (+183K) did not move the dial for the US Dollar, leaving EUR/USD within a consolidative rane above the key 1.0400 barrier on Wednesday.
GBP/USD keeps tops above 1.2500, USD remains offered
The intense selling bias around the Greenback maintains the risk complex well bid, motivating GBP/USD to extend its weekly recovery north of 1.2500 the figure as investors warm up for the BoE's gathering on Thursday.
Gold maintains the uptrend well in place near $2,880
Further gains propel the ounce troy of Gold to all-time highs near the $2,880 mark on the back of the weak US Dollar, declining US yields across the curve and safe haven demand propped up by tariffs concerns.
Bitcoin hovers around $97,000 as crypto czar David Sacks evaluates US Bitcoin Reserve
Bitcoin price hovers around $97,000 on Wednesday after falling 3.5% the previous day. BTC still shows signs of weakness, despite Trump’s crypto czar, David Sacks, announcing during the digital asset press conference that they would evaluate a Bitcoin Reserve.
Takeaways of Trump 2.0 two weeks in
In this report, we examine a few of the key takeaways from President Trump's first few weeks in office, including why the European Union could be Trump's next tariff target and why Trump has less leverage over China this time than during the first trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.