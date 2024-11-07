US Dollar declines on Fed rate cut, profit taking

- US Dollar Index (DXY) declined marginally after the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point rate cut.
- Fed officials see the economy expanding solidly but that labor market conditions have eased.
- The rate cut decision was unanimous.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar dips amid profit-taking after Fed cut
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) dipped marginally following the Fed's 25 basis point interest rate cut, currently trading around 104.50.
- The Fed lowered its Fed Funds Target Range to 4.50%-4.75%, as widely anticipated by the market.
- This cut marks a reduction from the 50 basis point cut implemented at the September 18 meeting.
- Economic indicators suggest continued solid economic expansion, though the outlook remains uncertain with risks balanced.
- The Fed statement acknowledged progress towards the 2% inflation target, while acknowledging that inflation remains somewhat elevated.
- The rate cut decision was unanimous, with all policymakers, including Governor Michelle Bowman, supporting the move.
- The statement highlighted the Fed's continued commitment to balancing its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment.
- The Fed emphasized that labor market conditions have eased, but the economy continues to expand at a solid pace.
- During the press conference, Chair Powell stated that rconomic policy is shifting toward a more neutral stance, with inflation progress steady and labor market conditions stable.
- He also mentioned that caution is prioritized to balance growth and inflation, adjusting rates as needed based on economic signals and resilience.
DXY technical outlook: DXY technical analysis: Bullish momentum resurges despite pullback
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0800 on Fed's decision
EUR/USD returned to the 1.0800 price zone after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps as widely anticipated. Chair Jerome Powell's remarks put mild pressure on the US Dollar.
USD/JPY retreats from weekly highs as FOMC delivers 25 bps rate trim
USD/JPY hovers around 153.80 after the Fed broadly met market expectations on November's rate call. The Fed delivered a follow-up quarter-point cut on Thursday; markets now bet on the odds of a December three-peat.
Gold regains $2,700 with Fed’s announcement
Gold extends its recovery following Wednesday's sharp decline and trades above $2,700, as the US Dollar eases following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates by 25 bps. Powell's speech revolved around Trump's victory.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes $3,366 as open interest growth could fuel quest for new all-time high
Ethereum (ETH) is up nearly 8% on Thursday and could reach a new all-time high before year-end following increasing investor demand for the top altcoin. This is visible in ETH's open interest growth and increasing Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETF) inflows.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.