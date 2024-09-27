US Dollar declines as PCE falls, markets confident of larger November cut

- US inflation signals are cooling with PCE reading below expectations.
- Consumer sentiment has rebounded, indicating brighter economic expectations.
- USD might see additional downside if the markets remain stubborn on November’s 50 bps cut bet.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of major currencies, stands soft after the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data from August. The headline PCE inflation, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred inflation measure, came in softer than expected, while the core PCE inflation matched expectations.
Investors will be attentive to incoming data to continue placing their bets on the next Fed decision. Now focus shifts to September’s labor market data.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar declines on soft PCE data
- Market is starting to pare back its Fed easing bets, with the market now pricing in 175 bps of total easing over the next 12 months vs. 200 bps at the start of this week.
- Headline PCE Price Index rose by 2.2% YoY in August, below market expectations of 2.3%.
- Core PCE Price Index, excluding food and energy, increased by 2.7%, matching consensus estimates.
- Consumer confidence in the US improved in September with the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index edging higher to 70.1 from 66 in August.
- The five-year inflation expectation held steady at 3.1%, indicating that consumers do not expect inflation to rise significantly in the coming years.
- While dovish bets eased somewhat, the markets are pricing in a 50 bps cut for the next November meeting, which seems to weaken the USD.
DXY technical outlook: DXY signals bearish momentum, resistance at 101.00
Technical analysis indicates that the DXY index remains vulnerable to further declines as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continue their downward trend and struggle to gather momentum. The 101.00 level continues to act as a strong resistance, capping the upside potential for the US Dollar.
Supports are located at 100.50, 100.30 and 100.00, while resistances are at 101.00, 101.30 and 101.60. The index's inability to overcome the 101.00 level suggests that the downside momentum could persist in the near term.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD approaches 1.1200 following generally softer-than-anticipated US inflation-related figures. The pair lacks momentum amid tepid European data undermining demand for the Euro. Still, optimism weighs on the USD.
GBP/USD battles the 1.3400 level for a definitive bullish breakout
GBP/USD advances modestly beyond the 1.3400 level after US PCE inflation data showed price pressures continued to recede in August. Sterling Pound aims for fresh yearly highs beyond the 1.3433 peak posted earlier this week.
Gold hovers around $2,670 as US Dollar resumes decline
Gold price retains its bullish bias near fresh record highs, as demand for the US Dollar remains subdued following US PCE inflation figures. The strong momentum around stocks limits demand for the safe-haven metal.
Week ahead – NFP on tap amid bets of another bold Fed rate cut
Investors see decent chance of another 50bps cut in November. Fed speakers, ISM PMIs and NFP to shape rate cut bets. Eurozone CPI data awaited amid bets for more ECB cuts. China PMIs and BoJ Summary of Opinions also on tap.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.