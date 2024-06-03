US Dollar loses ground as weak ISM PMIs fuel dovish bets on the Fed

- Weak ISM PMI report for May and decreasing US Treasury yields weigh on USD.
- ISM Manufacturing PMI report increases odds of Fed rate cut in September.
- Markets awaiting upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls report and wage growth data.
On Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continued its decline toward the 104.15 area mainly due to the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) PMI report for May. The data led to a decline in US Treasury yields and a slight increase in the odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September.
Market attention has now shifted toward labor market data, specifically the Nonfarm Payrolls report for May, for investors to gather additional data on the US economy.
Daily digest market movers: DXY retreats due to weak ISM data
- Investors are signaling concerns with the ISM PMI report due to indications of a contracting manufacturing sector.
- The ISM Manufacturing PMI for May contracted to 48.7, falling below both the expected 49.6 and April's 49.2, as per the ISM data released on Monday.
- The lower-than-expected PMI data led to an increase in market-based probabilities of a Fed interest rate cut in September.
- Following the release, the probability of a rate cut in September increased to nearly 60%.
- Markets eagerly await the Nonfarm Payrolls report for May, due later this week, which may influence the Fed's future decisions.
- US Treasury yields saw a sharp decline with the 2, 5 and 10-year yields falling more than 2%.
DXY technical analysis: US Dollar struggles as negative indicators resurface
The DXY fell below the 20, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on Monday due to the disappointing ISM PMI report. This caused the index to enter a bearish phase.
Similarly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) fell into negative territory, indicating a rise in bearish sentiment and selling pressure. However, as the pair now tallies a three-day losing streak there are chances that buyers might step in for a slight upwards correction.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
