US Dollar closes a losing week amid dovish bets on the Fed

- The DXY Index stands at 104.00, seeing losses of around 0.30% and tallying a 1.60% weekly decline.
- Investors continue to digest the data reported throughout the week.
- The combo of cooling inflation and the labor market points to the Fed not hiking anymore.
- Fed’s Susan Collins was seen as hawkish on Friday.
At the end of the week, the US Dollar Index saw red and declined to 104.00 to close a 1.60% losing week. Soft inflation figures and weak economic activity data from the US were mainly responsible for the Greenback’s decline.
As the United States economy displayed signs of inflationary pressures and the labor market cooling down, markets seemed to be cheering that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with hiking, causing the US Dollar to weaken throughout the week. In the next week, the US will release Durable Goods figures from October and S&P PMIs for November.
Daily Digest Market Movers: US stands soft as investors assess the week’s data
- The US Dollar Index resumed its downward movements toward 104.00.
- During the week, the US Dollar significantly weakened due to the report of soft Inflation figures and weak economic activity data.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that October's Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) missed the consensus. It came in at 4% YoY vs the expected 4.1% and decelerated from its previous figure of 4.1%.
- The headline figure came in at 3.2%YoY, below the consensus of 3.3% and in relation to its last reading of 3.7%.
- In addition, the Core Producer Price Index (PPI) from October fell short of expectations. It came in at 2.4% YoY vs the expected 2.7% and declined from its previous reading of 2.7%.
- On the other hand, Retail Sales from October came in better than expected, declining by 0.1% MoM vs the expected 0.3% decline.
- During the week ending November 11, the number of US Initial Jobless Claims increased to 231,000, surpassing the predicted 220,000.
- Industrial Production in the United States fell short of expectations, experiencing a 0.6% MoM decline, higher than the -0.3% expected. It also tallied a YoY decrease of 0.7%.
- On Friday, it was reported that Housing Starts and Building Permits from October came in better than expected.
- Susan Collins from the Fed commented that she wouldn’t take further tightening off the table. It will all come down to the incoming data.
- In the meantime, US Treasury yields slightly rose, with the 2-year increasing to 4.90%, while the 5 and 10-year rates rose to 4.45% and 4.44%, respectively.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a 25-basis-point hike in December are zero. Markets are betting on rate cuts appearing sooner than expected in May 2024, if not March.
Technical Analysis: US Dollar bears regain the 100-day SMA, more downside on the horizon
According to the daily chart, the DXY holds a bearish technical bias as the sellers are seizing control, signaling the potential of further downward movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending below its midline, suggesting a bearish outlook, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram shows rising red bars.
On the broader scale, the index is below the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), favoring the case of a negative outlook for the USD.
Support levels: 104.00(100-day SMA),103.60 (200-day SMA), 103.30.
Resistance levels: 104.15 (100-day SMA),104.50, 105.00.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to daily gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD is up on Friday, trading near the 1.0900 area. The US Dollar received support during the American session from higher Treasury yields and mixed market sentiment. The pair is on its way to the highest weekly close since August.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.2450
The rebound of the Pound from 1.2375 encountered resistance below 1.2450. GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2430 as the DXY stabilizes helped by higher Treasury yields. The pair has gained almost 200 pips from its level a week ago.
Gold could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000
Gold price is building on the previous upsurge, testing an eight-day high near $1,990. Increased bets of Fed pause keep US Treasury bond yields undermined, Gold price buoyed.
ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense.
Palantir Stock Forecast: PLTR hits two-year high on Friday
Palantir (PLTR) stock rose above $20.24 – the high from August 1 – on Friday as the artificial intelligence (AI) company attempts to finish off its third straight week of gains. This is the highest level that PLTR stock has traded at since November 2021.