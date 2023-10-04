- A chunky batch of economic data will move markets together with a stressful Polish central bank meeting.
- Focal point this week is US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
- US Dollar Index breaks above 107 and prints 11-month high.
The US Dollar (USD) is gearing up for a very nervous trading day, while the US Dollar Index (DXY) resides near the high of the past 48 weeks. Expect to see a pick up in volatility as a big batch of data points is due to come out. Even more importantly, the Polish central bank is due to issue its next rate decision on Wednesday, and it promises to be a wild one.
Traders saw the ADP numbers shrink substantially sub 100,000. Although there is no proven correlation with US nonfarm payrolls on Friday, it will see some prepositioning towards it. After the ADP numbers, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will issue its data points for the service sector for the month of September.
Daily digest: US Dollar sees a volatility pick up
- At 11:00 GMT the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) has issued the weekly Mortgage Applications figure for the end of September. The previous week saw a decline of -1.3% and for the last week of September declined even further by -6.0%.
- The ADP Employment Change for September has been issued, and it was a substantial miss on estimates, heading to 89,000, coming from a revised 180,000. A big miss on estimates for 150,000.
- Near 13:45 GMT, S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) will be issued for both the Services sector and the Composite for the month of September: Services PMI is expected to stay stable at 50.2. The Composite is to remain unchanged at 50.1.
- Data from the ISM arrives at 14:00 GMT for the month of September. The Services Employment Index was at 54.7 last time around with no forecast pencilled in. New Orders Index was 54.7 with no forecast foreseen. Services PMI is expected to head from 54.5 to 53.6. The Prices Paid Index was at 58.9, though no forecast was given.
- Additionally at that time, the Factory Orders for August are due to come in, jumping higher from -2.1% to 0.3%.
- Be on the lookout for sudden shocks in the forex space as the Polish Central Bank (NBP) will issue its rate decision between 13:00 and 15:00 GMT. The previous meeting presented a surprise rate cut of 75 basis points and rattled the forex space, triggering substantial moves in several currency crosses.
- Equities are again throwing in the towel: Asian stocks are all down over 2% across the board. European equities are down over 0.50%, together with US futures.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 71.2% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November. That is a touch lower from the 77.5% a week ago.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield is peaking at 4.83%, printing a new high yet again for the year. The rate differential story is back as a driving force in the US bond market.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY touch softer
The US Dollar Index looks to hit the pause button for a day as traders brace for a pick up in volatility. The big batch of data will play a pivotal point. Next to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading again firmly into overbought territory, which could limit any further upside moves in the DXY for the remaining days this week.
The US Dollar Index opened around 107.24, though the overheated Relative Strength Index (RSI) is acting as a cap now that it is trading in an overbought regime. With 107.19 – the high of November 30, 2022 – being tested as we speak, it will be important to see if DXY can get a daily close above that level. If that is the case, 109.30 is the next level to watch.
On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 should be seen as first support. Still, that barrier has just been broken to the upside, so it isn’t likely to be strong. Instead, look for 105.12 to do the trick and keep the DXY above 105.00.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
