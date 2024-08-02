- The US Dollar Index comes under some mild selling pressure near 104.20.
- US slowdown concerns lent support to the Greenback post-Fed.
- The July Nonfarm Payrolls will be the salient event on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) navigates the European session slightly on the defensive in the 104.20-104.30 band at the end of the week when tracked by the USD Index (DXY), giving away part of Thursday’s marked advance, although keeping unchanged the range-bound trade seen in the past couple of weeks.
In fact, the Greenback managed to set aside part of the post-FOMC weakness on Thursday, after further cooling of the domestic labour market (as per weekly Jobless Claims) and a disenchanting print from the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for July (46.8) reignited fears of a potential slowdown in the US economy, jeopardizing the view of a soft landing following the hiking cycle by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
In addition, the resurgence of geopolitical jitters, especially in the Middle East, favoured the demand for the safe haven US Dollar, which in turn kept the risk-linked complex depressed. The incessant move lower in US yields across different time frames also reinforced the flight-to-safety sentiment.
Moving forward, the FX universe is expected to enter the usual pre-NFP lull around current levels, while the outcome of the jobs report should have a temporary impact on bets around a September interest rate cut.
Absent an FOMC event this month, market participants and the Fed will have two inflation prints and two more labour market reports to further evaluate the likelihood, or not, of an interest rate reduction beyond the summer.
Despite the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish message on Wednesday, opening the door to lower rates in September, the statement of the central bank reiterated that further confidence that inflation is heading towards the 2% target is needed to start an easing cycle.
Daily digest market movers: NFP could add to slowdown jitters
- A tepid bounce in the risk complex puts the US Dollar under some pressure.
- The US economy is expected to have created 175K jobs in July.
- The US Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4.1% last month.
- Factory Orders will also be under scrutiny amidst renewed slowdown concerns.
- Yields maintain their firm downtrend and navigate multi-week lows across different maturity periods.
- Unabated geopolitical concerns in the Middle East remain a source of strength for the Greenback for the time being.
- CME Group’s FedWatch Tool continues to fully price in lower rates in September.
Short-term technicals on the US Dollar
The US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains the trade around the key 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.29. A convincing breakdown of this region should leave the index vulnerable to extra losses in the short-term horizon. That said, initial support emerges at the July low of 103.65 (July 17), prior to the weekly low of 103.17 (March 21) and the March bottom of 102.35 (March 8).
Bouts of strength, on the other hand, face an interim barrier at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 104.83 and 104.91, respectively, ahead of the June top of 106.13 (June 26). Once the latter is cleared, DXY could attempt a move to the 2024 peak of 106.51 (April 16).
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element in assessing the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels because low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given their significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
