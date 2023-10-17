- The Greenback trades in the red as US bank earnings are disappointing.
- Expect some fireworks around 12:30 GMT with US Retail Sales numbers.
- The US Dollar Index is in the middle of October’s range.
The US Dollar (USD) is trading in the red with the European session beyond halfway. The Greenback breaks lower as earnings from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are good, though not showing substantial growth and profit. Meanwhile with the earnings issued, some guiding remarks for the earnings are pointing to possible staff cuts, wage freezes and focus back to core markets.
On the data front, traders can sink their teeth into US Retail Sales, which are due this Tuesday an hour before the US stock market opens. As always, the print could produce a knee-jerk reaction as often the initial moves get contradicted by the revision of the previous number. In other words, brace yourself for some volatility either way.
Daily digest: US Dollar becoming data-driven
- During the US bank earnings released before the US opening bell, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says that the US Consumer Spending is continuing its slowdown.
- At the start for this Tuesday, the President of the New York Fed, John Williams, is due to speak around 12:00 GMT.
- In terms of data, this Tuesday is kicking off near 12:30 GMT with the Retail Sales numbers: The monthly Retail Sales for September are expected to head lower from 0.6% to 0.3%. The Control Group number was previously at 0.1% with no expectation foreseen this time around. Retail Sales ex Autos is heading from 0.6% to 0.2%.
- At 12:55 GMT, the Redbook Index is due to come out for the week of October 13. Previous reading was 4%.
- Around 13:15 GMT, the monthly Industrial Production release for September is due. Expectations are for the print to head from 0.4% to 0%.
- Expect some headlines from Michelle Bowman, a governor on the Federal Reserve’s board, around 13:20 GMT.
- Another two numbers due to come out near 14:00 GMT: US Business Inventories for August, expected to head from 0.% to 0.3%. Additionally, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) is due to print the monthly Housing Market Index for October, which is expected to head from 45 to 44.
- Around 14:45 GMT, some headlines are expected from Thomas Barkin from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
- Equities are very much mixed with European and US equities on the back foot, while Asian equities advancenear 1%.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 90.1% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield soared to 4.75% and is ticking up further as the bond sell-off continues.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Bank earnings tip of the ice berg?
The US Dollar looks to have reached the end of the line of its relentless rally since July. It comes as no surprise that the price action is cooling down and that the US Dollar Index (DXY) has retreated from its peak. With the DXY in the middle of this month’s range, the outcome will depend on three things: the rate differential of US yields against other currencies, the risk sentiment driven by geopolitical headlines and Powell’s speech on Thursday.
A bounce above the daily trendline from July 18 might still materialize. On the topside, 107.19 is important to reach. If this is the case, 109.30 is the next level to watch.
On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 did not do a good job supporting any downturn. Instead, look for 105.12 to keep the DXY above 105.00. If that does not do the trick, 104.33 will be the best level to look for some resurgence in US Dollar strength with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a support level.
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Canada will release inflation-related data on Tuesday, October 17. Statistics Canada will publish the September Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is foreseen to increase 4% YoY, the same pace it rose in August.