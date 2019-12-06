US Deputy Treasury Sec. Muzinich: Must keep transatlantic partnership strong

The latest comments are crossing the wires from the US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Muzinich, as he says that the US Administration must keep the transatlantic partnership strong and cooperate on international taxation.

Reuters reports his comments during his speech in Berlin. Muzinich added that the US and European financial regulators should harmonize policies and must hold up principle of equivalence.

On the US-China trade spat, he noted that it's clear to nearly everyone now that China's practices of technology transfer, market distortion are damaging.

He said that he “hopes to see broad European, German support for what we are trying to achieve on China”.

Fed's independence is not in question; trump has his views as does everyone, the US Deputy Secretary of Treasury noted.