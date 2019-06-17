US Defense Secretary Shanahan: The US does not seek conflict with Iran

While news reports concerning the US sending 1,000 extra troops to the Middle East amid growing Iranian threats were already on wires, the US Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan provided additional details via his twitter handle.
Keynotes:
- Have authorized approx 1,000 add’l troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval, & ground-based threats in the Middle East.
- The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behavior by Iranian forces & their proxy groups that threaten the United States personnel & interests across the region.
- The United States does not seek conflict with Iran. The action today is being taken to ensure the safety & welfare of our military personnel working throughout the region & to protect our national interests.
- We will continue to monitor the situation diligently & make adjustments to force levels as necessary given intelligence reporting & credible threats
