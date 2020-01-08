US Defense Secretary (referring to Wednesday’s attack): Nothing major damaged

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper crossed wires during early Thursday morning in Asia. The diplomat followed the tune of Mr. President and said nothing major damaged during Wednesday’s attack by Iran.

Key quotes

Iran launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles from at least three locations. At least 11 missiles impacted Al Asad airbase, at least one impacted in Erbil. Nothing major damaged, targets hit included tents, parking lot, a helicopter damaged. US military remains poised and ready.

FX implications

The news had fewer reactions from the market due to its mentions of the previous day, after than a lot has changed. Even so, the diplomat’s signal that the US military remains poised and ready, coupled with another attack in the green zone, might keep the risk tone under pressure. This could have a negative impact on the AUD/USD and USD/JPY, trading near 0.6870 and 109.10 by the press time.