US CPI Preview: Forecasts from 9 major banks, inflation to go higher to new multi-decade highs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the February Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Thursday, March 10 at 13:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of 9 major banks regarding the upcoming US inflation data.
CPI and core CPI are expected to reach fresh 40-year highs at 7.9% and 6.4%.
Commerzbank
“We expect consumer prices to rise by 0.8% in February compared with January (consensus 0.8%). The YoY rate should climb to 7.9%.”
Nordea
“We expect the February CPI figures to show headline inflation surging to 8% YoY (consensus: 7.9%) and core inflation reaching 6.4% YoY (consensus: 6.4%). The Russian invasion of Ukraine adds more uncertainty to the future prints.”
ING
“We look for the annual rate of CPI to rise to 7.9%, but an 8% reading is certainly possible, which would be the fastest rate of inflation since January 1981.”
TDS
“Core prices likely eased on an MoM basis (0.5%), but the pace is expected to have stayed fairly strong. While inflation in used vehicles likely slowed, it was probably offset by continued strength in shelter prices. An expected 7% MoM surge in gasoline prices also likely added to headline pressures (0.7%). Our MoM forecasts imply 7.8%/6.4% YoY for total/core prices, up from 7.5%/6.0% in Jan.”
NBF
“We expect the core index to have gained 0.5% MoM. As a result, the annual core inflation rate could jump to a 40-year high of 6.4%. Headline prices could have increased at an even stronger pace (0.8% MoM), as seasonally adjusted gasoline prices surge upward. The headline annual rate could thus climb four ticks to 7.9%, the highest since January 1982.”
Deutsche Bank
“We expect YoY inflation to rise to +7.8% in February, the fastest in 40 years. This is the last reading before next Wednesday's FOMC conclusion with the committee now in a blackout period.”
CIBC
“Inflation is set to accelerate further in the US in February as higher energy prices combined with rising labor costs, and strong demand in core categories, will likely leave total inflation at 7.8%. The expected acceleration in core inflation to 6.4% will be magnified by a weak year-ago base reading, while its largest component, shelter, is set to gain momentum as leases continue to reset alongside the return of activity to cities. A normalization in behavior as Omicron faded could have also supported core service prices for transportation, as airport screenings rose.”
Citibank
“US February CPI MoM – Citi: 0.7%, median: 0.8%, prior: 0.6%; CPI YoY – Citi: 7.8%, median: 7.9%, prior: 7.5%; CPI ex Food, Energy MoM – Citi: 0.5%, median: 0.5%, prior: 0.6%; CPI ex Food, Energy YoY – Citi: 6.4%, median: 6.4%, prior: 6.0%. In the final, highly anticipated CPI report ahead of the March FOMC meeting, we do not expect to see notable signs of slowing in the monthly pace of inflation. While not yet visible in February data, higher oil prices and further supply chain disruptions resulting from recent geopolitical developments could put further upward pressure on various goods prices in particular.”
ANZ
“We expect US core CPI to increase by a heady 0.6% MoM in February, matching recent monthly out turns. Surging energy and food prices should see headline rise by 0.8% MoM. On an annual basis, core and headline inflation are expected to reach fresh 40-year highs of 6.5% YoY and 7.9% YoY respectively.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.1050 amid a tepid rebound in the US dollar, as the sentiment turns cautious ahead of the top-tier event risks. The ECB may step back from its hawkish pivot amid the Ukraine crisis, stagflation risks. US inflation, peace talks awaited as well.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3200 amid cautious mood, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3200 amid a cautious market mood. Ukraine-Russia headlines join US inflation fears to revive the US dollar's haven demand. The US CPI data may rekindle Fed v/s. BOE divergence. Russia-Ukraine peace talks are also in focus.
Gold: Key levels to watch amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price is treading water amid a cautious market mood after the recent slump. Traders remain on the sidelines ahead of ECB, US inflation and Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Ripple edges closer to a 20% breakout
XRP price action clearly shows extended periods of consolidation followed by a breakout and continuation of this, indicating a fractal nature.
US February CPI Preview: Will hot inflation force Fed’s hand? Premium
The greenback has been gathering strength since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war despite plunging US Treasury bond yields, suggesting that the currency’s valuation has been driven by risk-aversion rather than the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.