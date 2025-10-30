US Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Semiconductor tariffs are not part of the US-South Korea deal
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was out with some trade-related comments in the last hour, saying that semiconductor tariffs are not part of the U.S.-South Korea deal. Lutnick also announces South Korea $200M investment in Alaska’s natural gas project.
Market Reaction:
The global risk sentiment remains supported by the latest optimism fueled by hopes for a US-China trade deal. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains on the defensive below the 99.00 mark, eroding a part of the previous day's hawkish FOMC-inspired gains to an over two-week high.
Author
Haresh Menghani
FXStreet
Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.