US Commerce Sec. Ross: Looking for 'reasonable' deal with China over trade

In an interview with Fox Business, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that the United States was looking for a 'reasonable' deal with China over trade.

Earlier today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that the trade deal was 90% completed but didn't want to speculate on the timing of the deal.

These latest optimistic comments seem to be helping the market sentiment improve with the S&P 500 Futures rising 0.4% and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is adding 1.6%.